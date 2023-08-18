Are you looking for a distraction? Comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’ With Jennifer Lawrence Might Be Your Best Choice

(Telemundo Atlanta). Jennifer Lawrence has wanted to do a great comedy for years. She has always been funny and lively in her television appearances. And while he David O. Russell and others brought humor and physical comedy to many of his roles, but he had no major ‘Dumb and Dumber’ or ‘Anchorman’ experience. Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy’), name some of his favorites.

That changed with ‘No Hard Feelings,’ a classic raunchy adult comedy produced for the Oscar-winning actress.

“I always wanted to do comedy. And I read a lot,” Lawrence told The Associated Press during an interview about the summer movie season. “I haven’t read anything that’s funny enough.”

‘No Hard Feelings’ was inspired by an actual Craigslist ad posted by parents who were looking for a woman to “date” their son and take him home before he left for college for the summer. can be brought out of There is debate as to how true the “real ad” was, but the thought of a woman who could have reacted to such an ad seemed a ridiculous enough thing to attract the attention of several producers and writer-director Gene Stupnitsky. The base was

Stupnitsky, the Emmy-nominated actor for “The Office” who also led and co-wrote the 2019 hit “Good Boys,” knew exactly who he would call. He pitched the idea to Lawrence during dinner with friends one night where, he estimated, they had “eight or nine martinis” between them.

The two met more than a decade ago, through a mutual friend, at the Medieval Times Dinner and Show. Lawrence, he remembered, was fully dressed in a magician’s costume. And soon they became true friends. Stupnitsky also introduced Lawrence to the man who would become her husband.

Lawrence said, “I owe him one.” “That’s why I made this movie.”

Stupnitsky, sitting next to Lawrence, said: “Perhaps there is some truth in this.”

With Lawrence starring and producing, the film became a hot commodity, with streaming services and studios vying for the rights to make it. In the end they chose Sony and traditional theatrical release.

“I wrote this movie for her because I knew how funny it was and I wanted everyone else to know. I mean, people know he’s funny, but they wanted to see him in a comedy. I thought, yeah, I know how to do that. I know how to write her voice,” Stupnitsky explained. “I remember saying to her, ‘I really want you to feel hundreds of people laughing sitting in the theater.’ He had a lot of experience in film, but he didn’t have this.”

In ‘No Hard Feelings’, Lawrence’s character Maddie has money problems. As an Uber driver without a car, he’s in trouble. So when you see that ad promising a Buick Regal as payment, you’ve been duped. Maddie first meets 19-year-old Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman) in a pink minidress and high heels, who is openly flirtatious and available.

“She is dressed like she thinks this is a 19-year-old girl’s idea of ​​a sexual fantasy. And she’s wrong,” Stupnitsky said. “He’s the only guy she can’t be attracted to.”

The situation worsens when she tries to bring him home. He thinks he’s being kidnapped, and as anyone who’s seen a preview of the movie knows, he ends up being pepper sprayed. But the film also has a sweet essence.

Stupnitsky said, “He longs for a connection, which she also needs, but she doesn’t know it yet.” “She wants to have a car and live her life. But he’s forcing her to slowly move forward and get to know him and be intimate, in a way, in a perfect way.”

Lawrence noted that the experience was great, as well as the relationship she had with her young co-star.

“We just laughed all day,” he said. “Sometimes I lay in bed after work and laugh thinking about the day before falling asleep. I was also sad because I was saying, ‘Oh my God, I’m never going to get the same thing again. It is very unique.

As the film’s producer, Lawrence had the chance to watch it with an audience and experience the great community laugh that Stupnitsky had promised.

“I went to a test screening and sat in the back,” he said. “It was quite extraordinary.”

She knows that every film is a gamble, but she is pretty sure about ‘No Hard Feelings’.

“You’ll never really know. You might think that this is what the public wants and they don’t. And I definitely have my own experiences with it,” he said. “It’s a mix of instinct and seeing the information you have. I knew the movie we had was the funniest movie I’d ever seen, There’s no doubt about it, and I knew Gene was the one to do it.”

This is Lawrence’s first major theatrical release in a few years, following the 2019 X-Men film “Dark Phoenix.” His most recent films have been primarily streaming releases with Netflix’s Don’t Look Up and Apple’s Causeway, which he also produced.

“I think the public will really remember why they love him,” Stupnitsky said.

Lawrence laughed and said: “I look great even though I’m 12 feet tall.”

