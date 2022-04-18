Are you looking for a medicine and cosmetic surgery clinic in Granada?

A cosmetic surgery clinic is a health center that aims to improve the physical appearance of the person, contributing through visible changes in certain parts of the body, to increased levels of self-esteem and self-confidence.

There are many surgical procedures that are carried out in cosmetic surgery clinics, in order to enhance physical attributes and improve the appearance of those parts of the body that require improvements, such as blepharoplasty, otoplasty, rhinoplasty, mammoplasty, abdominoplasty , liposuction, facelifts, even botox and collagen injections, being some of the most popular procedures to choose for patients. If you are looking for a cosmetic medicine and surgery clinic that performs rhinoplasty in Granada, there are specialized centers in the region that perform this type of procedure, such as Salus Medical Clinic, which is considered a leader in the aesthetic sector in the city.









What does a rhinoplasty consist of?

Rhinoplasty is a surgical procedure aimed at improving the aesthetic appearance of the nose, as well as structural pathologies that may affect the natural breathing process in patients.

Through this type of surgery, irregularities in the nasal septum or bony hump can be treated, as well as deviations and malformations derived from congenital problems, injuries, diseases or trauma.

Rhinoplasty in Granada is performed by a certified plastic surgeon with extensive professional experience, in the specialized clinic Salus Medical Clinic, in an estimated duration of 2 hours. It is a simple and effective intervention to improve the appearance of the face through visible and successful results.

Who can undergo rhinoplasty surgery in Granada?

Generally, according to statistics and studies carried out, 80% of people who opt for this type of surgery do so to improve the appearance and proportions of the nose, while 20% do so to solve respiratory pathologies that become of an injury or problem related to the structure of the nose.

The characteristics that a patient must have to undergo a rhinoplasty surgical intervention are the following:

Have a good state of health, as an essential condition.

as an essential condition. Possess a growth of the face in an integral way, as a necessary requirement, to be able to make the expected aesthetic changes after having overcome the growth period.

as a necessary requirement, to be able to make the expected aesthetic changes after having overcome the growth period. To avoid the use of tobacco, Since smoking can cause complications during the intervention, it is therefore recommended to stop smoking a few months before, prior to surgery.

Since smoking can cause complications during the intervention, it is therefore recommended to stop smoking a few months before, prior to surgery. The patient must raise the expectations that he has after the surgical intervention, and contrast them with the indications and recommendations of the specialist, so that they can reach a consensus about the desired and obtained results.

What are the characteristics of patients who undergo rhinoplasty surgery?

The common characteristics that most people who undergo rhinoplasty present are the following:

Patients with disproportionate noses, very large or very small, for the dimensions of the face.

Patients with very prominent or wide arches.

Patients with very wide, narrow, uneven, or sunken nostrils.

Patients with deviated or crooked septum.

Patients who present respiratory difficulties of structural origin, congenital or derived from some injury or trauma.

What are the types of rhinoplasty that are practiced today?

Open rhinoplasty: which involves the opening of the middle area of ​​the nose to be able to directly access the cartilage and bones.

Closed rhinoplasty: it is the most used, since it does not leave visible scars. Does not require incisions on the outside of the nose, since the septum and cartilage can be accessed directly from the nostril openings, without major setbacks.

What are the advantages of rhinoplasty?

Among the benefits that can be obtained after this type of intervention, it is worth highlighting:

Correction of birth defects.

Correcting problems caused by trauma or accidents.

Correction of respiratory pathologies.

It allows the increase of the valuation and confidence in oneself, strengthening self-esteem, by sporting a look close to perfection.

What are the disadvantages of rhinoplasty?

Some of the risks to be aware of are:

Infections after surgery.

Allergies to the type of anesthesia used.

Unsatisfactory results.

Visible scars.

Respiratory problems.

Hematomas and asymmetries.

Nowadays, showing off a symmetrical face is possible, there are surgeries that allow improving the appearance of different parts of the face, among them, rhinoplasty is one of the most popular, since allows to considerably modify the features of disproportionate and deformed noses, to achieve an aesthetically ideal and balanced appearance.