Are you looking for El Corte Inglés sales? Better take this PlayStation 5 pack with two games and balance for PS Plus

The sales season has begun or is about to begin in countless establishments. Without going any further, El Corte Inglés has already kicked off its offers on a multitude of products. But the best of all is that, along with them, the stock in the PlayStation 5 packs has also returned, which although they do not include any discount, They are more attractive than those seen months agoespecially in relation to its price.

Console PS5 + GOW (DLC) + The Last Of Us Part I + PlayStation Live Card €20

Specifically, the PlayStation 5 pack that we can find right now in stock at El Corte Inglés includes the last two exclusives from Sony and balance of 20 euros for the PS Store, and all this at a price of 699.90 euros. Of course, we will not have direct shipping after your purchase, since the page indicates that we will receive it before January 31.

The content of the pack is made up of God of War: Ragnarok and The Last of US Part I. The first involves the return of Kratos to Norse mythology, having to face enemies of the caliber like Thor or Odin. Meanwhile, the second involves the return of the award-winning title from Naughty Dog, but with a completely renewed graphic section.

As for the PlayStation 5, it is the traditional model, which includes a reader unlike the digital model. In terms of hardware, Sony’s console has more than enough power to allow us to play at high resolutions for the rest of the new generation, especially thanks to thea CPU based on Zen 2 and GPU based on RDNA 2 architecture.

