Are you losing too much hair? It could be the pill’s fault

Hair health is closely linked to that of the body and the lifestyle you choose to follow. In women, certain hormones and the intake (in some cases the suspension) of the birth control pill also influence it in a particular way.

Acting on hormones, in fact, the pill can change various aspects of the body and these also include hair. If you find that your hair is getting thinner or if your hair starts to fall out more than usual, the pill could be one of the causes from taking into consideration.

Hair loss and the pill: when there is a correlation and how to act

The pill is made up of female hormones which are usually estrogen and progesterone and in others only one of the two. It is usually used as a contraceptive remedy but it is also indicated to regulate an unstable hormonal situation or to keep important pathologies at bay such as, for example, endometriosis.

Being a drug obviously also has side effects among which the most important are migraine, possible weight gain, irritability, pain in some parts of the body such as breasts and hair loss.

The latter are obviously influenced by taking the pill as the hormonal variation they undergo tends to affect their health as well. In particular, one of the best known effects is that of telogen effluvium which leads to the loss of large amounts of hair due to a phase of rest from premature growth and which pushes the hair to fall out before the new regrowth cycle begins. An undoubtedly important problem that affects many women, creating imaginable inconvenience.

The good news is that this is typically a form of settlement that should be completed within six months. This is often the case for other side effects as well. However, it is important to know that the problem can arise not only in the taking phase but also when the pill is stopped. Once again, in fact, there are hormonal changes that affect the hair and its natural rhythms.

Going to the remedies, you can usually ask your doctor to consider switching to another type of pill. This is often done for other side effects as well. Having said that, as already mentioned, just wait for the body to get used to the change in hormones. And while you wait, you can try to eat much healthier and fill up on all those foods that promote hair growth and good health.

At the same time, it may be useful to use products that are as healthy and light as possible, which do not weigh down the hair and prevent it from falling out. Obviously, if the problem tends to last over time, it is also important to evaluate the option of contacting a trichologist or doing some further investigation on one’s health status.

It is indeed important to never forget that hair is often a mirror of how we are. And that through the way they appear it is possible to understand if there are problems to be corrected or further investigations to be done. Which, of course, you must always do with the help of your doctor who knows the state of health and all the possible implications due to any problems already in place.