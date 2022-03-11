Are you missing a dose of the COVID vaccine? These are the new dates for stragglers in CDMX – El Financiero

The government of Mexico City announced this Friday morning the new dates to vaccinate against COVID-19 lagging people.

At a press conference, the director of digital government of the Digital Agency for Public Innovation, Edward Clarksaid that attention to people who do not have their first or second dose or the booster will be the Wednesday 16 and Thursday 17 March.

He specified that the headquarters They will be the following, the same as in previous weeks:

Weapons Room (Iztacalco)

First dose for those over 18 years of age

Second dose for people over 18 years of age with ‘Sputnik V’

I reinforce people aged 18 and over with ‘Sputnik V’

CENCIS Marina (Coyoacan)

First and second dose to young people from 15 to 17 years old

First and second dose to young people aged 12 and 13 with comorbidities

Second dose of Pfizer, Sinovac and AstraZeneca

Eduardo Clark explained that this week around 11,000 people attended to request the COVID vaccine, which means a drop compared to last week, when 20,000 attended. At the end of the year, he specified, some 40,000 latecomers attended to request the biological.

In the past week, claudia sheinbaumhead of the capital government, announced that the macrocenters of vaccination against COVID-19 for latecomers will remain open throughout March.

“Continue two vaccination macrocenters, the CENCIS Marina and the Weapons Room. It is very important for those who did not get their first, second or third dose vaccinated. They will remain throughout the month of March,” he said. Sheinbaum at a press conference.

At the court on Thursday, in Mexico they added 5 million 591 thousand 871 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 320 thousand 607 deaths because of the virus.

According to data from the Health Secretaryfrom Wednesday to Thursday, reported 8 thousand 98 confirmed infections and 197 new deaths.