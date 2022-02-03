Are you on a diet? Here are the low-fat cheeses that can be eaten without problems

If you are on a diet and you are also a cheese lover, you don’t have to worry too much. They are not all fat, there are some lean ones that you can eat.

Stay in diet it is not always easy for those with a good fork and for those who love some foods in particular instead of others. If you are following a more controlled diet because you intend to lose weight or because you have health problems, you do not need to despair too much.

Especially if you are a lover of cheeses. In fact, not all cheeses are high in calories and fat. There are some varieties that are lean and can be safely incorporated into the diet without too much trouble. Of course, it is then up to your nutritionist to decide which doses are most appropriate for you based on your state of health.

But let’s see below how cheeses are composed and which are the leanest ones that can be eaten even when you are undergoing a period of food restriction.

Diet: low-fat cheeses

Cheese is very important for our body because of the nutrients it contains and can offer. You all know that they come from milk. This is why they are rich in proteins, vitamins of groups A, B and D. Furthermore, they have mineral salts such as potassium, zinc and magnesium, calcium and phosphorus. Therefore, they are very useful for the well-being of our bones.

The cheeses are divided into seasoned And fresh. The seasoned ones are the fattest ones. In fact, for 100 g think that Grana Padano and Parmigiano Reggiano contain between 300 and 400 calories. As well as pecorino and asiago. On the other hand, fresh cheeses such as mozzarella and stracchino (from 200 to 300 calories per 100 g) remain in the intermediate range.

But the cheeses that are more thin and which contain few calories (less than 100) are the following:

light granarolo ricotta

jocca cottage cheese

philadelphia proteic

exquisa Fitline

Think that it ranges from light Granarolo ricotta which contains 98 calories to the last of the list which has only 60. This is to say that you can still eat a little cheese in the right quantities. Your nutritionist will then determine the details.