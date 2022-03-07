Are you optimistic? Learn to manage stress to achieve emotional well-being

When we face a problem in our day-to-day, whether it is work-related or family-related, a stress It usually invades our body and does not let us see anything positive in that situation.

Very few people are optimistic in the face of adversity, because the vast majority of people tend to enlarge the negative part, instead of keeping the positive, however small it may be.

Research recently found that optimism can promote emotional well-beinglimiting the frequency with which stressful situations are experienced, as published in The Journal of Gerontology, Series B: Psychological Sciences and Social Sciences and share from MedicalXpress.

Therefore, experts from the Boston University School of Medicine have explained that, after obtaining these results, “it would be useful to identify psychosocial factors that could serve as treatment targets to promote a longer and healthier life.”

With these results, the experts assure that there is more and more proof of the relationship between optimism and healthy aging. However, it is still unclear how optimism influences health.

Men improved their mood by being upbeat

To carry out the study, the experts analyzed 233 older men. All of them completed an optimism questionnaire and, 14 years later, they were re-analysed. They then had to report daily stressors along with positive and negative moods for eight consecutive nights up to three times over an eight-year period.

Analyzing that data, the researchers found that the more optimistic men reported not only lower negative mood but also higher more positive mood. That is, beyond not being negative, they were also more positive.

On the other hand, the same participants also reported having fewer stressors that were unrelated to their higher positive mood, but explained their lower levels of negative mood.

Optimism changes the way we interpret stressful situations

Research data suggests that when it comes to dealing with day-to-day stressors, such as household chores or multi-person problems, being more or less optimistic did not play a role in how older men emotionally reacted to or recovered from these stressors.

However, optimism did seem promote emotional well-beingas it limited the frequency with which older men experience stressful situations or, at least, some changed the way they interpreted situations as stressful.

So, according to Lewina Lee, a clinical psychologist at the National Center for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder at VA Boston Healthcare System. assistant professor of psychiatry at Boston University School of Medicine and author of the research, this study has revealed that optimistic people “handle daily stress more constructively and, therefore, enjoy a better life.” better emotional well-being“.

Therefore, the study supports the idea of ​​being more optimistic as a resource to promote good health and longevity.

In addition, the research has confirmed that stress “has a negative impact on our health”, since it has been observed that optimistic people better manage stressful factors from day to day, something that, consequently, favors healthy aging.





Rachel Saez





Mary Homes





Judith Vives