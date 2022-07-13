Are you over 50 years old? The two best exercises for the abdomen and which ones to avoid, according to Harvard

There are several exercises to be healthier and to work the abdomen, but there are few that are effective for older adults. The Harvard University School of Health has highlighted two types of exercises that are ideal for working the middle area from the age of 50.

From this age, exercise is more important than at other stages. Studies suggest and professionals agree that strength training is the best for toning and avoiding bone problems -which begin to deteriorate as the years go by and especially in older adults-.

“Training is a habit and a resource optimal for the prevention of the deterioration of the physical and cognitive functions of growth of human beings”, says Sofía Coria, a psychologist specializing in sports and physical activity.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), adults should engage in moderate aerobic physical activities during at least 150 to 300 minutes per week or intense physical activities for at least 75 to 150 minutes per week.

In addition, from Harvard they clarify the benefits of working the central area of ​​the body: provides stability to moving parts above and below the core, such as the spine, back and hips.

For that age, those traditional sit-ups that involve the effort of the neck and cervicals are ruled out. For the Harvard experts the abs style sit up and the crunches are exercises that only help to strengthen some core muscles but that “pose risks for older adults”, that is why they are not recommended from the age of 50. Professionals point out that when choosing the best exercises to work the abdomen and increase strength, the ideal is to do exercises that work several muscle groups at the same time.

The recommended ones are:

glute bridge

There is a social misunderstanding that this bridge only works the muscles of the buttocks and legs. Marty Boeh, a collaborating therapist at Harvard, chooses him as one of the best to work with in the area of ​​the core. “Anybody can make a bridge,” she says.

To do it you have to lie on your back with your legs bent and raise your back by lifting your buttocks and tightening your abdomen when you reach the top. “It is effective because it creates contraction from the rib cage to the pelvis and from the navel to the back. The entire region contracts and a contraction of all the muscle groups is created, as if it were a corset, ”explains Boeh.

To do this exercise you have to lie on your back with your legs bent and raise your back by lifting your buttocks and tightening your abdomen. Shutterstock

Iron

Known all over the world, the iron or plank it is of the best exercises to work almost all the muscles of the body at the same time. Indispensable in any routine to tighten the abdomen and strengthen the back. This is the second exercise chosen by Harvard for people over 50 since “creates a contraction of the corearms, and shoulder muscles while holding a push-up position. The key is to stay as rigid as possible, like a plank of wood,” advises Boeh.

In some cases and if necessary, it is possible to carry out the modified version of the traditional iron with the knees resting on the floor.

The plank is one of the exercises in which a greater isometric contraction of the deep abdominal muscles is achieved. BBC

They add from the Harvard School of Health that if they are people who do not exercise the core daily or are sedentary, the ideal is focus on the quality of the exercise and gradually increase its intensity and the number of times it is repeated.

Unlike muscle groups that can be trained from time to time, the ones in that particular area must be worked daily since do not need muscle recovery time like other parts of the body.