are you ready for the sequel to the film with Emma Stone?

After more than a year from the last time I entered the hall of a cinema, I returned with a bang for the projection of a piece from my childhood: I’m talking about Cruella, of course, the live action of the Disney focused on the life of Cruella De Mon, here beautifully interpreted by the award Oscar Emma Stone. What did I like about this film? EVERYTHING.

https://twitter.com/severusmagiustu/status/1401315326843838469?s=20

If you also think like me, then here is the news you may have been waiting for: the production has already announced that there will be a sequel, Cruella 2. Thanks to the success of the first chapter, of course, which this week was unrivaled at the box office.

#Cruella 2 is done! The sequel film is in the works. The news was announced by The Hollywood Reporter pic.twitter.com/uBNz3tTe8K – Beyond Disney (@_beyondisney) June 5, 2021

According to unofficial sources, Emma Stone should return as the protagonist and director Craig Gillespie and screenwriter Tony McNamara should also return.

I saw Cruella, SHOW, really beautiful movie, Emma Stone very good as always but I also liked Thompson a lot.

Crazy clothes, you get a lot of vibes from “The devil wears Prada”#Cruella #CruellaDeVil pic.twitter.com/br2QcngFS9 – giulia✈️ || ema’s wife (@debbixocean) June 5, 2021

Nothing is known about the synopsis yet, but if you’ve seen the scene after the credits (no spoiler) then you already know that maybe we can have something to do with the Dalmatian de 101 Dalmatians.

It is true that dogs resemble their owners.#Cruella pic.twitter.com/c9Ip6eQoaK – Cᴸᴬ Cᴸᴬ Cᴸᴬᴺᴰ’S World 🐶💋💄🐹 (@ TataChips86) June 5, 2021

In any case, I loved the story of Estella / Cruella, his outstanding talent for fashion (he reminded me a lot The devil wears Prada) and the relationship with the rival (as well as biological mother) Baroness von Hellman, played by another award Oscar, Emma Thompson. As always, the Disney makes us think that no one is born bad and that behind every villain (we have already seen him with Maleficent) fragility and suffering are hidden. Honorable mention for the soundtrack (the song by Florence and the Machine gave me goosebumps) and for that sung by Måneskin in the Italian version of the film. Moreover, Damiano And Victoria they lend their voices to two characters (but I’m not telling you more).

Good evening moots ❤️

I came back from the cinema half an hour ago and you can’t imagine what a thrill it was to go back 🥺 the movie was crazy, so I highly recommend you go and see it! Then okay hearing the Måneskin in the movie literally made me screameeeeeeeee#Cruella pic.twitter.com/XQWLILfThd – Clau loves autumn 🍂 | ⊃∪∩⪽ (@acciokindness) May 29, 2021

If you haven’t seen it yet, go to the cinema. It’s worth it, trust me. At least, if you are not convinced, it will be like taking a trip back in time in the 90s: how beautiful those carefree afternoons in front of the TV to see Disney cartoons. Ok, enough, otherwise I’ll cry.

