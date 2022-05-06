Are you sorry for ‘Patria y Vida’? Descemer Bueno shoots the opposition and says that “it was a trap”

The Cuban reggaeton player, Descemer Bueno, dedicated a few words to his mother, whom he has not been able to see in years for political reasons.

The interpreter seems to be sorry for having been involved in the case against the Cuban regime, or at least he expressed it that way in the message he wrote to his mother.

Due to his participation in the song “Patria y Vida”, Bueno has been one of the most characteristic faces of the opposition, openly criticizing the Cuban regime.

However, he seems to be resenting the consequences of his political stance too much, and for this he apologized to his mother, who appears to be ill.

“You do not know how much I want to see you, to hug you and give you a kiss. But I failed you the day I broke the silence, because in reality they deceived me, it was a trap, ”Descemer told his mother, of whom he attached a photo in a wheelchair.

Followed, the reggaeton dedicated a few lines, whose dedication seems uncertain, since it implies that he was “dragged” into political activism, and seems to insult those who influenced him for it.

“I should never have listened to the barking of dogs, nor to the envious. You were right about everything, politics is shit you should never get into, ”he added.

Descemer has not been able to visit Cuba since he publicly spoke out against the Cuban dictatorship more than a year ago.

Being one of the co-authors of the opposition anthem, winner of two Latin Grammys, including “Song of the Year”, has not helped his cause with the regime either.

For this reason, this is not the singer’s first vent on the subject, which he touched on last December, in a post, also dedicated to his mother.

“Thank you, my mother. Even though I can’t see you, I’m with you. Now I am one of the many who cannot set foot in the country where we were born, only because of a communist, fascist ideology that fears our voices, ”he wrote at the time, still determined and sure of belonging to the opposition.

On that occasion, he also questioned the use of arms to the Cuban government, “if they tremble at the sound of our voices singing ‘Patria y Vida’”.

Descemer closed that publication mentioning his hope that this 2022 would finally end the communist regime on the Island, but this still seems far away, and he seems to lose hope.

The reggaeton player recently announced that he is working on a new record production, entitled “El Hijo de Mercedes”.

At the end of this writing, Descemer Bueno had removed the publication from his profile.