Are you stressed out? Your ear wax tells you

The good health of our organism also passes through the ears, the state of which can be a symptom of one stressful condition. We are talking, in particular, of earwax, a viscous substance produced by the glands located along the ear canal. This yellowish or brownish secretion, in fact, is a precious index that provides information on our state. And according to studies, the amount of ear wax that the ear secretes varies according to several factors.

Specifically, the production of this substance by the sebaceous cells increases in the case of anxiety and stress prolonged or particularly intense. In such situations, in fact, the stimulus of fear solicits the secretion of ear wax which then accumulates on the epithelial surface inside our ear. And as it builds up, the risk of the annoying plug that can cause hearing problems also increases.

But what is earwax made of? This secretion of the external ear canal owes its own sticky consistency to a variety of substances. Among these are, for example, keratin – which constitutes the largest percentage -, cholesterol and enzymes from antibacterial properties. Additionally, earwax also contains fatty acids and has an acidic pH. The functions are many, starting with the protection of the functionality of the ear itself.

Not only that, earwax is also antimicrobial, it prevents the formation of fungi and bacteria thanks to lysozyme. However, when its quantity is excessive – and, as mentioned, anxiety and stress can facilitate its secretion – the sticky substance can come to occlude the ear canal and damage hearing. To prevent the cork from becoming dangerous for our well-being, you can proceed to a correct cleaning of the ear and, for safety, it is better to consult your GP or an ENT. Attention, in fact, to the do-it-yourself methods and above all to the cotton swab which can push the ear wax even deeper.