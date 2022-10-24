“Are you stupid? Do you like being stupid?”: There are very bad people in ‘The House of the Dragon’ but this character drives me crazy

You can’t imagine how much I want to see how he dies. I’ll celebrate with a “Negroni Sbagliato with Prosecco in it”.

Hateful, bad, harmful, malignant, depraved, manipulative, murderous… To define the vast majority of the characters that populate The House of the Dragon you have to look for adjectives with which to refer to the most filthy people in the world. But here we have come to play and that is the grace of the series and of the world created by George RR Martin: to enjoy seeing how a group of characters betray and kill each other. For greater enjoyment of the fiction of hbo max we must remove all the filters that allow us to live in society and lower ourselves. The dynamic is basically to choose your favorite war criminal and support him until the end as if your life depended on it.

The House of the Dragon rejoices in showing a tremendously interesting string of characters. Seeing how they use their intelligence when it comes to doing evil is a real delight because that’s what you want: opponents equal to the one you’ve crowned your favorite. It wouldn’t be funny if it wasn’t. But, of all the demons that take part in the prequel to Game of Thrones, there is one that drives me crazy. Not because he believes that he is a powerful opponent or too smart, but quite the opposite. Because he is, how to put it finely, a dumb asshole. I’m talking, of course, about Be Christopher Cole.



HBO



When Otto Hightower manipulates in the shadows from the first episode, his daughter Alicent is smart enough to make her son king by hiding the death of Viserys. Secondly, Mysaria has created a network of spies with which to be aware of everything that is going on in the palace and Rhaenyra Targaryens knew how to ally with his uncle Demon to strengthen his future succession to the throne. While all this is going on, it’s irritating to see how Christopher Cole acts from a spite that has not been overcome for decades.

I admit that, before Rhaenyra rejected him, he was one of my potential favorites. But after not accepting that the young protagonist chose to sit in the Iron Throne instead of eloping with him, he has equated himself with the filthiest cockroach you can find on the filthiest bathroom floor. Criston Cole is the living reflection of that man who spends a whole night giving a woman his ears until she tells him that she doesn’t want anything with him and goes from being the most beautiful being to the biggest “spoiled bitch” in the kingdom. . Possibly, all seasoned with some tremendous mommy issues. There is more to see how he has gone from kissing the winds for Rhaenyra to doing it for Alicent as soon as the latter has paid him a little attention.

‘The House of the Dragon’: A “horrible and bloody” true story inspired the epic battle of the Dance of the Dragons

There are many expletives that I have shouted at the screen with the simple presence of Criston Cole on it. I could create elaborate insults to refer to him, but he’s not worth an iota of my effort. I think the best way to answer his very existence is with that question from a mother to a daughter that went viral: “Are you dumb? Do you like being dumb?”. And I know that, in my tremendous hatred towards him, I am not alone. Just take a quick look at social media:

Criston Cole is the typical ex-ass with whom you never wanted anything serious, he got pissed because he saw you with a boyfriend and now he keeps talking shit about you. Onvre. — Leslie M🎃 (@Leslieeme) October 18, 2022

Even Fabien Frankel, the actor who plays the character, seems to be aware of what Criston Cole provokes in viewers of The House of the Dragon. The interpreter shared this publication in the stories of his Instagram account:

if you have seen Bad Girls You’ve got the reference. In the movie starring Lindsay Lohan, regina george (Rachel McAdams) creates, in a diary in which she and her group of friends mess with the people of the institute, a page in which she puts a photo of herself and criticizes herself to take revenge on the protagonist. In the recreation with Criston Cole she puts: “This man is the nastiest bitch I’ve ever met. Don’t trust him. He’s a disgusting whore.”

In short, and as the Twitter user has described extremely well bossie_blaneCriston Cole is a “medieval incel”. I am sure that, in our time, he would have been one of those who criticized She-Hulk: Lawyer She-Hulk describing it as ‘woke’ and becoming, thanks to the genius of its creator, one of the villains that parodies fiction. Criston Cole, you can’t imagine how excited I am to see you die. I’ll celebrate with a “Negroni Sbagliato with Prosecco in it”.

