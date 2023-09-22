Are you suffering from premenstrual syndrome? According to a study, you may be at risk of premature menopause. news from mexico

A new study shows that women who suffer from premenstrual syndrome They may be at higher risk of premature menopause.

According to the Mayo Clinic, premenstrual syndrome (PMS) occurs wide variety of signals And symptoms, such as: mood changes, breast tenderness, food cravings, fatigue, irritability, and depression.

Researchers came to these findings after analyzing 3,635 women who experienced PMS.

“We found that compared with women without PMS, women with PMS have a 2.67 times higher risk of having early menopause,” Yihui Yang, a doctoral student at the Karolinska Institute in Sweden and lead author of the study, told CNN.

It is important to identify women at risk for premature menopause so they can seek medical care. Photo: Sydney Sims/Unsplash

The relationship is stronger in smokers

“The hypothalamic-pituitary response may be blunted in women with PMS,” the study found. “The association between premenstrual syndrome and early menopause is stronger of smokers,

According to the National Institutes of Health, nicotine affects the hypothalamus. However, the lead author of the study suggests that more research,

It is important to highlight that menopause If it occurs before age 45, it is considered precancerous, and can have significant health effects, including heart, brain, bone and sexual health, as well as an increased risk of early death.

The study findings suggest that it is important to identify women at risk for premature menopause due to experiencing PMS so that they can seek medical help And possibly consider future prevention or intervention measures.