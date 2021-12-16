are you the heir of the CT?

HYBRID RANGE UNVEILED – Two days ago Toyota and Lexus announced their electric car strategy, with the presentation of 16 prototypes (see link below). On that occasion the Lexus he also released an image that anticipates the models “Non-electric” (therefore hybrids) soon to be introduced. Pictured below, in which we have added the names for convenience, we find the notes UX and NX, but also the new generations of the SUV RX and the sedan ES (or IS), and the GX, a large SUV designed for the American market.

A NEW FRONT – The Lexus RX, which should debut by the end of 2022, judging by the image it will have a style very similar to that of its younger sister NX (arriving in Italy in February 2022), while the major innovations are reported for GX and ES (or IS ). In these models there is aevolution of the front design with a front grille, again in the shape of an hourglass, but not completely open as is the case on current Lexus: in fact, in the middle of it, a horizontal band can be glimpsed that lightens its appearance. This is in preparation for the change of stylistic philosophy, which will be fully mature with electric Lexus which no longer need cooling in the front.

> Above, from left, the next generation of Lexus RX, GX and ES (or IS).

THE HEIR OF THE CT – But perhaps the most interesting model for the European market is what should be theheir to the CT200 (visible in the photo above). The change in type is evident: the CT was a sedan, the newcomer will be one crossover with slender shapes. It too should have a newly designed nose, that is, with the hourglass grid not fully open. Given the compact size it should be based on the same GA-C platform as the Lexus UX. It is likely to use the same hybrid powertrain as the Corolla Cross Hybrid, which combines a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine with two electric motors paired with a lithium-ion battery that offer all-wheel drive and 197 horsepower.

