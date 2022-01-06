are you the most promising house on electric?

It has not yet fully entered the electricity sector, yet Ferrari it is already considered one of the companies with the best prospects (also) in the world of EVs. At least for Morgan Stanley, the American investment bank that has put the Maranello company at the top of its list of the most promising stocks in the electricity sector as early as 2022.

Ferrari, which in fact has recently approached the world of electric with the first hybrid models and will not present one 100% electric supercar before a few more years, it ended up in front of companies already active in the sector such as Rivian, an emerging startup, and above all Tesla, today the leader in the EV market with almost one million full electric units delivered in 2021 alone.

A name, a guarantee

As stated in a note sent to investors with the new ranking of the most interesting stock options for 2022, in fact, second Morgan Stanley, Ferrari (name at NYSE, RACE) today has “100% market capitalization in the state-of-the-art combustion engine business, but can easily move into the same role in electric vehicles. This makes it RACE our favorite title for 2022 in the field of electric vehicles “.

In summary, it is up to Ferrari, albeit as a niche manufacturer, to become a major player in the next few years of the electric transition.

Before all

Ferrari has ousted GM, which occupied the first place in the Morgan Stanley ranking of the best stocks to invest in the electric field for 2021 and which today has slipped to fifth place, ahead of the American Fisker who will launch the SUV Ocean this year. . In the middle, in fourth place, between Rivian and Tesla, there is Freyr, a Norwegian company active in the sustainable energy sector dedicated to the production of battery cells.

