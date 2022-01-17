Are you tired after Covid? Trouble sleeping and shortness of breath? An online survey – Corriere.it

from Chiara Daina

Sharing spaces are created for patients after the illness and the collected data are made available to the scientific community that is studying the Long Covid syndrome

The impact of vaccines on symptoms in patients with Long Covid (the condition of those who recovered from Covid and therefore tested negative for the swab but continue to show symptoms related to the disease) and the psychological consequences after contracting the disease from Sars-Cov2. These are the topics investigated in the last two questionnaires launched on the website www.sindromepostcovid19.it and aimed at all those who have had side effects in the Covid post. From persistent fatigue and shortness of breath to memory lapses, tachycardia, altered taste and smell, joint pain, hair loss, sleep disturbances. The portal was born in November 2020 at the behest of Enrico Ferdinandi, a 34-year-old journalist, who was also affected by the post Covid syndrome, to contribute to scientific research on the virus and for the development of treatments. More than a year after the infection and two doses of the vaccine, I continue to suffer from chronic asthenia and muscle aches. Only the intestinal disorders went away after the vaccination, says Enrico.

The portal Through the direct involvement of citizens, the portal – he explains – makes it available to the scientific community data on post viral symptoms. To support this initiative there is also the Facebook group We who have defeated Covid, founded by Morena Colombi in May 2020, to collect the testimonies of all people with Long Covid in Italy. Today it has more than 24 thousand members. “No vax”, “deniers” or “conspiracy theorists” are not allowed. No diagnoses are provided. a space for sharing post Covid experiences and support explains Morena, who has started to suffer from hypothyroidism due to Covid. I got sick in February 2020. With three doses of the vaccine, fatigue and dyspnoea fortunately subsided, he says.

How to participate To participate in the surveys (in total three) of the site www.sindromepostcovid19.it it is essential that the user provides his personal data. The first questionnaire, on the symptoms accused during the positivity to the virus and after having had the negative swab, has so far collected over 4 thousand subscriptions. The first results of the responses were published online. The second and third surveys, which started three months ago and currently register 250 and 173 participants respectively, were promoted by the sensory organs department of the Umberto I polyclinic in Rome together with the CNR. A team of neurobiologists, molecular biologists, doctors and surgeons in otolaryngology, is analyzing the answers that are uploaded from time to time by users. The first report will be ready by spring – declared Christian Barbato, neurobiologist of the CNR -. It is essential to continue the investigation on Long Covid, which has taken a back seat in recent months, especially in relation to the protective effect of vaccines and the resurgence of infections due to the circulation of the Omicron variant. Do vaccines reduce the risk of post Covid syndrome? Does Omicron cause ailments that persist after illness? These are questions that we will have to answer. The portal also hosts a page with the stories of patients who want to offer their testimony in person.