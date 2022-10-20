Are you traveling to the US? Visa processing would take up to two years – El Financiero

The US embassy in Mexico warned that it will take two years to obtain a travel visa and access to that country.

In a meeting with legislators from the Foreign Relations Commission of the Chamber of Deputies, Herminia Ellerbrock, associate of Political Affairs of the embassy, ​​​​reported that “the average wait for tourist visas today is almost two years.”

He indicated that the consular section “works hard” increasing hiring and expanding the hours for visa processing, but “the problem was that the pandemic lasted two years and there is a significant delay. Unfortunately, there is no immediate timeline to return to the times they had before, which were 15 days.

He also clarified that there is no category of humanitarian visa, but there is an emergency visa, to which any person who has a legitimate emergency is chosen and can be requested through the website. He said that about 200 emergency visas are approved each day. “If the application is legitimate, there is a team that reviews the application, although not all of them qualify.”

He added that there are no figures for transit visas either, since those who need to land for a couple of hours need a valid visa.

In the working meeting with embassy officials, the president of the commission, Alfredo Femat Bañuelos, from the PT, explained that “there is a high demand because since the pandemic the appointments began to lengthen and, although the emergency has diminished, the interviews they are being granted until 2023 and 2024″, for which he asked to “reconsider these periods”.

Deputy Maximiano Barboza, from Morena, said that many people with sick relatives in the United States process their appointment and they are scheduled until 2024, for which he requested the possibility of generating a conduit to create a courtesy appointment scheme, so that accelerate when it comes to extreme cases.