“Are you trying to buy me too?”, the gag on social media – Nerd4.life

Social media is a perfect place to joke and even the biggest brands in the world have adopted “goliardic” marketing tactics. An example is a McDonald’s recent tweet, which interacting with the account of Xbox asks if Microsoft wants to buy the fast food chain too, now.

It all started with a McDonald’s tweet that asked users to respond with a specific emoticon to pretend to steal a potato chip from a shared image. Among the thousands, even Xbox has “stolen” one of the chips. Following this, McDonald’s replied with a McDonald’s-themed version of the Xbox controller. Xbox then responded in turn, as you can see below.

Xbox has made a McDonald’s version of Xbox Series X, complete with french fries poking out of the top. McDonald’s then closes the gag with the phrase “Are you trying to buy me too?”. A sign that the reputation of Xbox, even outside the gaming world, is that of a company ready to buy everything and everyone.

It is, we repeat, one gag between brands, perhaps even prepared at the table. In any case, it is a nice way to think about the latest events. The acquisition of Activision Blizzard is known to everyone, even to those who know nothing about the videogame world.