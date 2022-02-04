Are your fingers swollen and sore? Causes and possible remedies

Find out how to remedy swollen and sore fingers. Everything you should know from causes to possible remedies.

Discovering that you have swollen fingers is quite natural and leads to some problems that can be easily solved such as tight rings or a slight sense of discomfort that tends to fall back rather quickly. Sometimes, however, theThe swelling can manifest itself in a more important way, also leading to painful symptoms.

In this case the fingers, more than slightly swollen, resemble real sausages and can even take on a brighter color. Then it is good to investigate and recognize the possible causes by developing the most useful and immediate remedies. So let’s find out what to do when swollen fingers become a major problem.

Swollen fingers: most common causes and remedies

When you have swollen fingers, the sensation is never pleasant. In addition to the purely aesthetic problem, one finds oneself with cold hands and stiffer fingers than usual and sometimes painful.

When this occurs it is very important to try to trace the cause of the problem. Among the most important are:

Bad circulation

Arthritis

Allergy

Infection

Carpal tunnel syndrome

Intense and prolonged cold

Too hot days

Water retention

Taking medications that give these symptoms

Hormonal problems

Illnesses

Faced with such a sequence of symptoms, it is obvious that unless you are clear about what it is, a medical check-up may be appropriate. If, for example, poor circulation can be caused by having slept on a limb you can also be faced with a bigger problem and which therefore needs the right investigation.

The same can be said in case of allergy or problems related to a poor tolerance of the cold which in some cases can give (at least initially) symptoms similar to those of arthritis.

As often happens in these cases, therefore, unless you have already had a diagnosis, in front of fingers that swell and hurt frequently It is very important to contact your doctor in order to obtain an accurate diagnosis.

To be more precise, the symptoms to which it is therefore necessary to pay the right attention are pain in the fingers, swelling, any tingling, erythema, color changes, secretions, stiffness, cold fingers, fingers that jerk, deformations, and numbness of part of the hands or fingers.

The doctor, in fact, through a careful observation of the skin and the ability to move the hands without pain, can begin to get an idea by prescribing, if needed, blood tests and allergy tests. In the case of pathologies already present, he could instead make connections and prescribe verification tests. If nothing emerges from the medical examination and if the problem of swollen fingers is only temporary, natural remedies can be used.

In case of allergy or insect bites, for example, you can resort to the use of the ice pack which acts as a decongestant. Gotu kola can help with mild water retention, while some hand exercises (such as closing and opening the fingers) can help unblock them and make joints more flexible and less painful.

In order to prevent the problem, it is recommended to always drink two liters of water a day in order to maintain constant hydration. To this can be added a healthy and balanced diet rich in foods that help drain better.

You can also avoid exposing yourself to heat or cold and cover your hands with gloves when doing heavy work or when you are particularly cold. Always keeping an eye on and using the first medications is already a good way to take care of your hands. And, above all, to avoid bigger problems.

Obviously, there is always the advice to ask your doctor for an opinion even for the slightest symptoms. In this way you will be safe and will know to act in the most appropriate way for your health.