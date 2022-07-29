Are Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens appearing in the third season of High School Musical The Series? What will happen?

The actors who starred in the original movie trilogy may be back. The details!

This Wednesday the long-awaited third season of High School Musical: The Series debuted on the streaming platform Disney Plusgenerating great anticipation among fans for the appearance of a well-known actor from the original Corbin Bleu films.

That’s not all because the fans of the series were excited about the possibility of the return of the characters from Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens to the new episodes.

And it is that the actors made news recently, after both made posts on their social media where they visited real life East High.

The third installment will be set in Camp Shallow Lake, a camp in California, and will show the Wildcats developing Frozen: A Frozen Adventureand will even incorporate Camp Rock songs.

HSM 3 | Do Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens appear in the third season?

Despite the illusion of many fans, series showrunner Tim Federle told Entertainment Weekly that neither Efron nor Hudgens will appear in the third season.

“You have to ask, I know: ‘What are they doing in the yard?'” Federle said. “You know, I really want the audience to see all eight episodes because it’s really going to help us get that [renovación] from season 5, but I’d be lying to you if I said there’s some big Zac and Vanessa plan at this point.“.

“I’ve been hammering this out quietly and slowly for years: As long as this show is on the air, I won’t sleep until Zac, Vanessa, Ashley, and Monique show up on the show in some capacity. It’s all in the works, but I wouldn’t hold my breath for a big appearance in Season 3.”

The third season of High School Musical: The Series is now available on Disney+.