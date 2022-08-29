Are Zendaya and Lewis Hamilton the perfect muses in pink for the Valentino campaign?

Valentino will unveil its fall 2022 advertising campaign “Pink PP” next week. While waiting for the giant billboards in Times Square, two celebrity friends of the house have already teased the event on their own account. They are Zendaya and Lewis Hamilton. When one is an international star of cinema (hello Spiderman) and of song, the other is a phenomenon driver of the rising sport of the year: Formula 1. Can we really imagine a more powerful duo to make people talk? fashion around the world? Both dressed in pink – from head to toe – on an Instagram post, they perfectly embody the joyful DNA of Pierpaolo Piccioli’s already cult collection. This intense and ultra-trendy pink is an integral part of the message, as the designer explains: “A color, bold, strong, fluid, extravagant, a color to sum up everything I love in fashion and everything I choose to represent: freedom from the ordinary, a space to be yourself, a symbol strong in equality and love.“But the choice of ambassadors is no coincidence either.

Zendaya and Lewis Hamilton, perfect muses?

Two figures of style but above all of inclusivity and activism. Zendaya and Lewis Hamilton are two references for a new generation that is constantly questioning itself in order to move forward. For her part, with the success of the “Euphoria” series and the Spiderman franchise, the young star was able to expose the lack of representation of African-American women in cinema to the whole world. For the most stylish Formula 1 driver, same observation. Whether through the choice of his rainbow helmets or in his testimonies on the racism he may have suffered in his youth, Lewis Hamilton is not afraid to carry his ideas. In a world where clothing is just another expression of one’s ideas, there was no better representation than these two for Valentino.

Zendaya and Lewis Hamilton at the last Valentino fashion show



The Valentino women’s campaign will therefore be published for the first time on Monday August 8 in the September magazine of Harper’s Bazaar Germany. The brand also announced the launch of a video starring Zendaya, shot by “Euphoria” cinematographer Marcell Rev. On the men’s side, the campaign featuring Sir Lewis Hamilton will be published in the September print issue of GQ USA on Tuesday. We can’t wait to go to the booth!