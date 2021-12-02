Arena Del Futuro, the experimentation of dynamic induction charging starts

The “Arena Del Futuro” project , announced in May 2021, has become a reality. It is a circuit built by A35 Brebemi with the aim of field test dynamic induction charging for electric vehicles. A project that was carried out thanks to the collaboration of important partners including Aleatica, ABB, Electreon, FIAMM Energy Technology, IVECO, IVECO Bus, Mapei, Pizzarotti, Politecnico di Milano, Prysmian, Stellantis, TIM, Roma Tre University and University of Parma, Fire Brigade and Traffic Police.

It took a long time to identify the necessary technologies and to fine-tune the circuit but, finally, everything is ready. The third phase of this initiative, which is focused on experimentation with the technologies adopted. The test track is exactly 1,050 meters long and was built in a private area of ​​the A35 motorway near the Chiari Ovest exit and is powered by an electrical power of 1 MW.

Some specially prepared vehicles will be used for the experimentation. It deals with of the electric 500 and the Iveco E-Way Bus. According to what was communicated, the first tests have already given good results. The goal is to demonstrate that the DWPT (Dynamic Wireless Power Transfer) system may be a viable solution to decarbonise the transport sector. But how does this charging technology work?

With the DWPT, electric vehicles can recharge in “wireless” mode by traveling on wired lanes thanks to an innovative system of loops positioned under the asphalt. This technology is adaptable to all vehicles equipped with a special “receiver” that transfers the incoming energy from the road infrastructure to the battery with the aim of generating a “zero emissions” mobility system. Advanced connectivity using IOT (Internet of Things) technologies will at the same time guarantee maximum road safety by allowing constant dialogue between motorways and the vehicles that travel along them. The road pavement will also be optimized to make it more durable without altering the efficiency and effectiveness of the inductive charge.

Furthermore, the experimentation will allow university partners to evaluate the possible environmental advantages and economic benefits that will derive from DWPT and SWPT (or static charging, tested for stationary or parked vehicles). It will therefore be interesting to find out what the results obtained from this project will be and if they will lead to some practical application.

In fact, with the rapid evolution of electric cars, the problems of charging and autonomy should become less and less felt. Such a solution could probably be more useful for commercial vehicles and in particular for heavy vehicles. However, it will also be necessary to understand well what the costs will be to implement this technology on a large scale.