Aren’t they big anymore? Chivas and America would be out of Liguilla for the first time in 13 years

The lousy tournament they’ve had in the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX they have accounts at Club America Eagles in his ‘dream’ to reach a ticket to the Repechage of Mexican Soccer, because right now he would be out of this possibility with his 13 signed points, same as the Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara, although the rojiblancos have a game pending.

Both teams are out of the playoff zone at the moment, moving away from the possibility of playing the Big Party of Mexican Soccer, misfortune that they have not shared in the same tournament for 13 years, so Clausura 2022 could be a joint nightmare for those considered ‘greatest’ in the MX League.

The last time that Chivas and América were left without playing a Liguilla was in the Clausura 2009 and previously, this situation had only occurred in the Apertura 2008, that is, only 2 of 49 Liguillas have not had at least the presence of Chivas or America.

On the last occasion in which Chivas and América were left out of the Liguilla, players like Guillermo Ochoa and Fernando Ortiz, the now DT of the Águilas, played in the cream team.

On the Chivas side, the squad included a young Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández, as well as figures such as Ramó Morales, Jared Borgetti, Héctor Reynoso and a ‘jewel’ from his quarry named Marco Fabián.

There are 5 games left for América and 6 for Chivas in the Clausura 2022 calendar and the task is to add at least 9 points in this journey, because with 22 units no team has been left out of the Repechage since it was reinstated in Luga MX.

The competition format of Mexican soccer allows that, at the end of the regular phase, 12 of 18 teams aspire to the championship in Mexico, remembering that the first four qualify directly for the Quarterfinals and from fifth to twelfth place they dispute their ticket to the same phase through playoffs.

