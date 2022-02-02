Arera, “system charges” in the bills of the first quarter of 2022 eliminated also for medium-large companies

Arera, the Regulatory Authority for Energynetworks and environment, reset for the first quarter of 2022 general system costs for all medium-large enterprises with power equal to or greater than 16.5 kW. The Authority’s provision serves to limit the impact on the bill of the extraordinary increases in the prices of wholesale energy products and applies the provisions of the government with the Sostegni-ter decree, approved last January 21st. The text of the law identifies as beneficiaries of the measure all users over the power threshold of 16.5 kW, in medium, high and very high voltage, or those of the uses of public lighting you hate electric vehicle charging in places accessible to the public. Similar zeroing measure of general system charges in the first quarter of 2022 for i domestic customers and small low voltage businesses (under 16.5 kW of power) had already been provided for by the Authority on the occasion of the quarterly update of the protection conditions of last December, implementing the provisions of the 2022 budget law.

If at the date of entry into force of the provision for the elimination of charges for businesses over 16.5 kW invoices had already been issued relating to the supply of electricity referring to the period January 1st-March 31st 2022, the due balances must be made within the second subsequent bill. If the commercial offer signed by the customer does not provide for the direct application of the components of general charges (ASOS and ARIM), adds Arera, each seller must guarantee the customer a reduction in expenditure equal to the difference between the values ​​of the rates of charges without and with zeroing.

System charges account for approximately one fifth of the total cost of bills. The proceeds are mostly intended for the support and development of renewable sources. This explains why the government measure has aroused several criticisms from environmental associations and a “dissociation” from the decision by the 5 Star Movement. Also because Palazzo Chigi has for now been very shy about the taxation of the extra profits of energy companies realized thanks to the current quotations. A few days ago the Russian president Vladimir Putin he said that Italian energy companies are buying Russian gas at prices well below market prices. A revision of the price of the concessions for the use of the Italian gas fields, which remain at very modest values, was not taken into consideration.