Arese: assault at night on Unicredit, but the blow goes up in smoke

Night assault on the Unicredit bank, but the blow goes up in smoke. It happened a few days ago in Arese.

The ATM gang tried to strike in Arese, but the very rapid intervention of the Carabinieri forced the criminals to make a hasty escape, leaving the van used for the assault in place, a vehicle that it is probably the same used for a similar assault in Bollate in October.

The gangs targeting ATMs always operate on the night between Friday and Saturday, when ATMs are filled with cash for weekend withdrawals, and so it was this time too.

The criminals they acted in the middle of the night by targeting Unicredit in Piazza Cinque Giornate, right next to the Gallazzi Vismara: they arrived on the spot with a van inside which (as we had already seen on the occasion of the failed coup in Bollate) there is a mechanical arm.

The thugs intended to break through the window, reach the ATM and uproot it to take it away. In Bollate they had succeeded but the crate had fallen when it was time to load it into the van and so they had fled empty-handed as the Carabinieri arrived.

In Arese it went even worse, because as soon as the alarm went off, the Carabinieri, who were already in the area, rushed to the scene.

At that point the criminals left the van without even being able to break through the window and they probably escaped in a car.

The van was recovered by the military and investigations are now underway to trace the criminals.