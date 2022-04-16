Argan oil for beautiful hair: as used by Salma Hayek, Charlize Theron and Selena Gomez

We recently found out about kim kardashian secret for long and healthy hair with a very simple formula made with rice water, and now we will tell you about another super simple and cheap remedy that celebrities use to have a mane of envy, like Charlize Theron, Selena Gomez or Salma Hayek.

One of the most famous and that is even part of many hair products is the Argan oil but you know exactly what it is, what its benefits are and how it is used. Here we tell you.

The Mexican actress is such a fan of this natural ingredient that she looks for products that already have it integrated and one of her favorites is Nuance’s ‘Argan Oil Glossing Shampoo & Conditioner’.

The actress has revealed that argan oil saved her hair when using it as a conditioner, after the constant application of dye destroyed and broke his hair.

The actress and singer told Allure magazine that she really likes using an argan oil-based serum for healthy, bouncy hair.

What are the benefits of argan oil

This oil comes from argan tree seed extract, that grows in the southwest of Morocco and that takes decades to bear fruit. Have vitamins, minerals and fatty acids highly beneficial for the skin and hair that prevent premature aging and repair hair damage in just a few applications. Here we tell you its benefits:

1. Very hydrated hair

Reduces dryness and gives it a lot of shine. To do this, put a little oil on your hand and rub the scalp.

Let it act for an hour and rinse it as you always do.

2. Curly hair

If you have hair that is difficult to comb and very frizzy, apply a little of this oil when combing. You will see how it will be easier to tame it!

3. Split ends

If you notice that your hair is somewhat damaged and has split ends, you do not have to cut it. Just apply argan oil to the ends every day to see how visibly healthier it looks after a short time.

4. For dandruff

If you have a dry scalp you may suffer from dandruff, itching or irritation, but if you put a little argan oil on your hair before going to bed and wash it the next day you will notice a great improvement as the days go by.