Argenis Contreras waives the presentation of witnesses in the Yuniol Ramírez-OMSA case

Santo Domingo, DR.

The Public Ministry highlighted this Wednesday the progress of the trial that is being followed by the murder of lawyer Yuniol Ramírez Ferreras and the acts of corruption registered in the Metropolitan Office of Bus Services (OMSA) in the management of Manuel Rivas, who indicated that will continue next Friday with the conclusions of the process.

The trial is aired in the Second Collegiate Court of the National District against Argenis Contreras, identified as the main material author of the kidnapping and murder of lawyer and university professor Ramírez Ferrerasas well as José Mercado (the Great), Víctor Ravelo Campos (the Blacksmith), Jorge Abreu, Heidy Peña and Lilian Francisca Suárez Jáquez.

Also, against the former director of the OMSA, Manuel Rivasand the former financial manager of that institution, Faustino Rosario Díaz, who face charges of administrative corruption in that institution.

Court attorney Mirna Ortiz, Coordinator of Litigation of the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for the Persecution of Administrative Corruption (Pepca), explained that they planned to listen to several witnesses of the accused, but that they did not appear at trial.

“Today the Public Ministry came prepared to produce evidence from the accused, especially Argenis Contreras, who had offered a series of witnesses for the trial and we were surprised that he waived the presentation of his witnesses”, he detailed.

“We have already concluded the stage of presenting the evidence and next Friday we will begin with the conclusions of the process,” he added.

Judges Claribel Nivar Arias, Yissel Soto and Clara Sobeida Castillo, postponed the hearing to continue next Friday from 9:00 in the morning.

The Public Ministry began on Wednesday, May 11, the reading of the accusation that contains the charges and the evidence of the case, concluding in the process with the presentation of more than 60 tests that demonstrated the connection of the accused with the crime and the acts of corruption in the OMSA.

The institution recalled that the crime, registered in October 2017, is linked to acts of administrative corruption that occurred in the government transport entity. Rivas was appointed to the position in August 2012 and when the murder occurred, he was exercising these functions.

Ramírez Ferreras, who presided over the National Convergence of Lawyers (CONA), was found dead with a concrete block tied to his neck by a chain, in a stream in Hato Nuevo, Santo Domingo Oeste.

after the fact, Argenis Contreras fled to the United Stateswhere he was captured and three years later delivered to the country after the efforts of the current management of the Public Ministry.