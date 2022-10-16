“Argentina, 1985” arrives on streaming and heads the recommended premieres of the week

Series

Oni: Legend of the God of Thunder

From Friday, available on Netflix.







Netflix premieres the Japanese anime series Oni on Friday the 21st.

Onari lives in a world of gods and monsters from Japanese legends, and is the rebellious daughter of one of them. Her dream is to follow in the footsteps of mythological heroes, although her magical powers are yet to be revealed. As she approaches a mysterious threat, the question arises: can she become the protector of peace? 6-episode Japanese anime miniseries.

chucky

Premiere of the first episode, then a new episode every Wednesday on Star+.







Zackary Arthur as Jake Wheeler, alongside Chucky.

Second season of the cursed doll series. Jake, Devon and Lexy are forced to face the repercussions of Chucky’s actions and soon discover that the possessed doll is still alive and out for revenge on them.

The Periphery: Connection to the future

On Friday, premiere on Amazon Prime Video.







The Periphery: Connection to the Future is the new science fiction series starring Chloë Grace Moretz.

Chloë Grace Moretz stars as Flynne Fisher, a smart and ambitious woman trying to keep her broken family together in a forgotten corner of the America of the future. Fisher feels condemned to not have a future. But she will soon discover that she is not like that. Science fiction, action and adventure series from the creators of Westworld.

Right from the start

On Friday, available on Netflix.







Zoe Saldana and Eugenio Mastraendrea star in the romantic drama “From scratch”.

The intercultural love story of Amy Wheeler (Zoe Saldaña), an American girl who, during a study trip in Italy, falls madly in love with Lino (Eugenio Mastrandrea), a Sicilian chef. But her passionate romance runs into some challenges, including cultural differences in their respective families.

In the SOOP: Friendcation

Available from Wednesday 19, on Disney +.

Reality that gets into the intimacy of five famous friends from South Korea, when they get away from their busy everyday lives to kick back and relax together on a surprise trip. They are Park Seojun (The Marvels), rapper Peakboy, actor Choi Wooshik (Parasite), Park Hyungsik (Soundtrack #1), and BTS’s V.

Films

Argentina, 1985

On Friday, premiere on Amazon Prime Video.







Lanzani and Darín, protagonists of this cinema phenomenon that comes to streaming.

The acclaimed film directed by Santiago Miter and starring Ricardo Darín and Peter Lanzani comes to streaming while still selling tickets in theaters. Inspired by the true story of prosecutors Julio Strassera and Luis Moreno Ocampo, who in 1985 dared to investigate and persecute the bloodiest military dictatorship of Argentina.

Raymond & Ray

On Friday, October premiere on Apple TV +.

Apple Original Movie directed by Rodrigo García and produced by Alfonso Cuarón. Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke They embody two half-brothers who have lived in the shadow of a terrible father, but who keep a sense of humor, and their funeral is an opportunity for them to reinvent themselves. With Maribel Verdú and Sophie Okonedo.

The lost City

From Friday the 21st, on Star+.







The Lost City, with Sandra Bullock.

The successful novelist Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) goes on tour to promote his new book with Alan (Channing Tatum), the heartthrob who appears on all the covers. When Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe), Alan wants to prove that he can be a hero in real life and rushes to the rescue of the novelist.

The school of good and evil

Wednesday on Netflix.

Best friends Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie) end up on opposite sides when they become students at a haunted school where girls and boys learn to become heroes and villains in order to maintain the balance between good and evil. the evil Modern Fairy Tale with Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington.

Sonic 2: The Movie

From Friday, available on Star +.







Sonic 2 will be available from Friday.

Dr. Robotnik searches for an emerald that can destroy entire civilizations. Sonic teams up with his new partner, Tails, and together they embark on a journey across the world to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands. With Jim Carrey and James Mardsen.

Look also