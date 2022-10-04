“Argentina 1985”, best national premiere since the start of the pandemic

With the national appeal of “The Manager”, in which Guillermo Francella plays a building doorman who shouldn’t be messed with, the small screen brings several novelties for October. The following is the list of the most important:

October 2nd

The Walking Dead

Last part of its final season – Star+

12 years after its premiere, “The Walking Dead” begins to say goodbye this Sunday at 11 p.m. with the arrival of the first chapter of its final batch of episodes. Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Rosita (Christian Serratos) and the rest of the survivors of the zombie apocalypse must once again face a terrible threat that hangs over their group.

The closure of season 11 of the fiction inspired by Robert Kirkman’s comics promises surprises, inevitable deaths and even possible returns, and although it is the end of the road for one of the most popular series on the entire planet, it will not be for its narrative universe that -already announced- will be expanded through spin-offs and derivative films.

October 12 °

Bear

Premiere – Star+

Set in the always fast-paced and stressful world of stovetops, “The Bear” follows the story of Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), a young chef who leaves his place in the world of haute cuisine and returns to his Chicago home. native to run the family’s sandwich shop, “The Original Beef of Chicagoland.”

Outside of the element he was used to, this first season of eight half-hour episodes tells the personal journey of Carmy, who along with an apparently unsophisticated team will seek to transform the business into a success.

Belascoaran

Premiere – Netflix

From the Mexican stamp comes this strip based on the ingenious independent detective Héctor Belascoarán Shayne -created in literary fiction by the writer and left-wing activist Paco Ignacio Taibo II-, used to getting into very complicated and controversial cases in Mexico City.

Starring Luis Gerardo Méndez, best known for his role as “Chava” Iglesias Jr. in the successful “Club de Cuervos”, the series also includes the participation of Paulina Gaitán, Irene Azuela and Colombian Andrés Parra, with the direction of Ernesto Contreras.

October 13

City on a Hill

Season 3 – Paramount+

The crime drama returns starring Kevin Bacon as shadowy ex-FBI agent John Rohr, alongside Aldis Hodge as attorney DeCourcy Ward, dedicated to investigating corruption in Boston’s criminal and judicial systems of the violent 1990s.

Jill Hennessy, Lauren E. Banks and Matthew Del Negro round out the cast of the production, with guest appearances including Corbin Bernsen and Ernie Hudson, which was created by Charlie MacLean and co-written with popular actor Ben Affleck.

October 21

Let me in

Premiere – Paramount+

The Mexican Demián Bichir stars in this dramatic and psychological horror proposal based on the homonymous novel by the Swedish John Ajvide Lindqvist in the role of Mark, along with Madison Taylor Baez as his 12-year-old daughter Eleanor, who a decade ago became a vampire and changed family life forever.

Away and locked away from the outside world, the teenager longs to have a life as normal as possible, with the appearance of unexpected bonds, while her father does everything possible to get the blood he needs to stay alive until he discovers the reason for what happened.

The periphery: Connection to the future

Premiere – Amazon Prime Video

The young Chloë Grace Moretz plays Flynne Fisher, an intelligent and ambitious woman who tries to keep her broken family together in an inhospitable corner of a United States of the future, where technology has altered the way of living in society.

Based on the homonymous book by William Gibson and produced by Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan -the same duo behind “Westworld”-, the series proposes a science fiction journey in which the protagonist will discover dark secrets from other times that could also involve her .

October 26th

The one in charge

Premiere – Star+

Created by Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat, this dramatic comedy features Guillermo Francella in the role of Eliseo, the committed manager of a building who, when he discovers that some members of the consortium want to harm him, deploys all his surveillance and manipulation tools to get away with yours.

Gabriel “Puma” Goity, Darío Barassi, Moro Anghileri and Gastón Cocchiarale, among others, make up the cast of the strip that also has the special participation of Jorge D’Elía, Mirta Busnelli and Martín Seefeld.

Star Wars: Jedi Tales

Premiere – Disney+

With the simultaneous release of its six episodes, it is a new animated expansion of the universe created by George Lucas, which in each chapter will follow in parallel the stories of Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker’s former apprentice, and the tyrant Count Dooku, the character Portrayed by Christopher Lee in the film franchise’s prequel trilogy.

Created by Dave Filoni and Charles Murray, the anthology features the voice acting of Liam Neeson, who returns to his remembered Qui-Gon Jinn, along with performers such as Micheál Richardson, Ashley Eckstein, Matt Lanter and Janina Gavankar.

30th of October

The White Lotus

Season 2 – HBO Max

The second installment of the highly acclaimed dramatic and satirical comedy that swept the last edition of the Emmy Awards arrives, focusing on the experiences of the guests and employees of the dysfunctional chain of fictional resorts of the title, which this time moves from stage and travels from Hawaii to Sicily.

Jennifer Coolidge repeats her role as a special guest in the cast, which for this installment is made up of Aubrey Plaza, F. Murray Abraham, Michael Imperioli, Tom Hollander and Haley Lu Richardson, among others.