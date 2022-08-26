Argentina, 1985 will participate in the official competition of the London Film Festival

“Argentina, 1985”, the new film by Santiago Miter about the trial of the military junta

This Thursday it was announced that Argentina, 1985the next movie Santiago Miterwill be participating in the official competition of the 66th BFI London Film Festival. It is the most important cinematographic event in the United Kingdom, which will be held in London, England from October 5 to 16.

miter co-wrote this film with his regular collaborator Mariano Llinas (The Flower, Extraordinary Stories), which is inspired by the team of prosecutors led by Julio Strassera Y Luis Moreno Ocampo that, despite the threats, they went ahead with the trial of the heads of the Argentine military dictatorship. Ricardo Darin plays Strassera and Peter Lanzani He is the one who has the role of Moreno Ocampo in a committed production that addresses one of the most crucial moments since the return to democracy at the end of 1983.

The trial of the Military Juntas, carried out during the government of President Raul Ricardo Alfonsin, It was one of the most important judicial events in Argentine history where those responsible for the self-styled National Reorganization Process that took power between 1976 and 1983 were tried for human rights violations. The film directed by Santiago Miter (The student, The mountain range) will be released in theaters in Argentina on Thursday, September 29, and will then arrive on Amazon’s video platform.

Part of the cast of Argentina, 1985, the new film by Santiago Miter

This film, which will be released in Argentine theaters on September 29 (and on September 30, in the United States), It will also compete at the Venice and San Sebastian Festivals. In this way, Argentine cinema begins to throb the Oscars ceremony with the award for best international film as target. It is that although there are more than six months left for the delivery of the Academy, Argentina, 1985 tops the predictions of the international press ahead of the big party in Hollywood, to be held on March 12, 2023.

With this scenario, Argentina could get the third statuette for its cinematheque, after those achieved by The official story (Luis Puenzo1985) and The Secret in Their Eyes (John Joseph Campanella, 2010). But in the short term, the spotlights of the great cinematographic world will be at the Venice Lido, which will cut its opening tape on Wednesday, August 31, and the next day the screening of Bardo (or false chronicle of a few truths) in what will be the return of the Mexican Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu after his nomination in 2003 with 21 grams and its consecration in 2014 with Birdman. For its part, Argentina, 1985 will have a screen on Saturday 3, with the expectation of winning the jackpot.

Ricardo Darin and Peter Lanzani are the protagonists of Argentina, 1985, in the roles of prosecutors Julio Strassera and Luis Moreno Ocampo, respectively

They will be the only Latin American representatives to compete for the Golden Lion, in a billboard of 23 titles, among which the Americans stand out The Whale (of Darren Aronofskywith brendan fraser), Bones and All (of Luca Guadagnino with Thimothee Chalamet) Y Blonde(from Andrew Dominik, where Anne of Arms interprets Marilyn Monroe) the Japanese love lifeby Kōji Fukada, and the immensita from Italian Emmanuel Crialesewith the Spanish Penelope Cruz. The 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival will run until September 10.

KEEP READING:

Silvina Escudero’s wedding photos: the look of the bride and the participation of her dogs

The gesture of Tini Stoessel with Rodrigo De Paul, after his doubtful answer about his sentimental situation

Welcome aboard: Locomotive Oliveras entered the studio with a toilet and was surprised by the use he gave it

When and where will the first Hurlingham Jazz Festival be: the complete lineup