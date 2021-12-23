Argentina, after six days of protests, the Parliament of Chubut withdraws the law that authorized the “mega-mine” of silver

IS the law that allowed the extraction of minerals lasted only six days in the province of Chubut, in the Argentine Patagonia. After massive protests by citizens, environmentalists, trade unions and even bishops, the regional parliament of Rawson – the capital city – unanimously resolved the abrogation of the contested one mining law. Unleashing the party on the streets. “That’s what fighting is for, it’s a historic triumph”, comment some organizations for environmental justice. Twenty-three deputies out of the 27 connected at the online session they voted against the law, while outside the Chamber building hundreds of protesters clamored for its repeal. But it does not end there: in the coming months, as requested by the local governor Mariano Arcioni, will be held a binding referendum to “listen to all the voices of the people”, deciding whether or not to proceed with the mining activity. A solution that those opposed to “megaminiera“In the Chubut Plateau they have already rejected, making it known that they will continue to oppose the process in any way possible. “Our opinion is already on the streets: thousands of no”.

Read Also Vaccines, Cuba (under embargo) produces those proteins and has almost eliminated the deaths in two months. Italian volunteers in Havana to make them study

Over the past six days the province in Southern Argentina it was the scene of participatory demonstrations, road blocks and violent protests, which resulted in damage and fires. Above all, the one at the government building and the one at the newspaper El Chubut, strongly condemned by local institutions. No less violent were the reactions of the police, including tear gas, rubber bullets and arrests. On Wednesday 15 December, in fact, the Chubut Chamber itself had approved – with 14 votes in favor and 11 against – the law on mining zoning, which allowed L’extraction of silver, copper and lead in the departments of Telsen and Gastre. An opening contested by environmental organizations, concerned about the environmental risks deriving from the “megaminiera”, in particular the use of pollutants such as xanthate, which would deprive drinking water an area already in water crisis. The protests – joined by the labor unions ei bishops of the Catholic Church Patagonia – have even convinced some mayors previously in favor of the work to withdraw their political support.

Read Also Covid, vaccine for children. Data from Israel: “60 thousand immunized, a few isolated cases of moderate fever”

The one who wants to exploit the “Navidad project”, one of the largest virgin fields in the world, is the Canadian mining company Pan American Silver, which according to social movements would circumvent the ban on the use of cyanide in mining, polluting the Chubut River. The attempts to get their hands on the field have lasted for almost 20 years: in 2003, in fact, the citizens of Esquel another Canadian company expressed itself in a referendum on the extraction of gold and silver by Meridian gold. ORl over 80% voted no. Since then, the use of cyanide outdoors has been banned. Last May, the Provincial Legislative Assembly ignored the nearly 31,000 signatures of citizens calling for a law against mining. But it could not do the same in the face of mass mobilizations. We will see if the Patagonian resistance it will turn into a definitive victory.