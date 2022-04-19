Argentina and Brazil finish the final of the international youth soccer tournament to the punches

Punches between Argentina and Brazil in the Sub 17 final. (Capture TV)

An scandal it was lived this monday in the final of the Montaigú International Football Tournament, which takes place in that city in the Vendee region, France; it is a traditional international competition for the Under 17 category, although it is not the FIFA World Cup for players of that age. Brazil beat Argentina 2-1 and became champion. But the result ended up being an anecdote after what was experienced at the end of the match. The players of the team led by Diego Placente could not stand some of the provocations in the celebrations of their rivals and started in a pitched battle between footballers from both countries. A situation that lasted for a few seconds, but could then be stopped.

When the match referee blew the whistle for the end of the match, the Brazilian team began with the celebration on one side of the field. Some Argentines fell to the ground, heartbroken by the defeat, but there was also another situation. Some charge of the Scratch players The Argentine youth did not like it and there the madness broke out. Agustin Ruberto and Gianluca Prestianni were the two young people who reacted the most

Punches, shoves, insults and a moment of tension which took a long time to end because despite the fact that many wanted to stop the fight, they started again in other places on the court. Between collaborators, judges and some soccer players, the violence came to an end.

It was not the only incident that occurred between the Argentina and Brazil in international youth tournaments. In the South American of 1983, at the Hernando Siles stadium, for the final of the South American Championship that the national team lost 3 to 2. After the third Brazilian goal, Dunga insulted goalkeeper Luis Islas and Mario Vanemerak.

The Argentine midfielder reacted and began to hit each other from all sides. The players continued with runs and blows –especially Islas, Carlos Enrique and Oscar Olivera-. Carlos Pachamé, coach of that team, also participated in the incidents. The police assaulted an Argentine photographer. The match was suspended.

Continue reading the story

At the 1991 U20 World Cup in Portugal, Argentina lost 3-0 to the local team and was eliminated. The situation did not end there: there were three expelled soccer players (Paris, Pellegrino and Juan Esnaider, who tried to hit the judge with a header), a questionable attitude where there were also insults to the referee and the coaching staff led by Reinaldo Merlo. FIFA’s punishment was harsh: it suspended the U20 team for two years, which prevented it from playing in the 93 World Cup; Esnaider was disqualified for a year from international matches.

Argentina lost the U-17 World Cup final against Brazil 2-1 (@Argentina/)

What happened somewhat tarnishes the commandments imposed by Pablo Aimar absorbed from his Pekerman training, one of the promoters of the Fair Play of the youth teams of the AFA. José’s legacy went far beyond the titles they won, but was also based on the formation of footballers as people.

In 2019, before the U-17 World Cup in Brazil, in the games room of the Ezeiza venue, the coaching staff posted a poster with “8 commandments” to be followed by the promises under the title “our values”. Sense of belonging (give everything for the shirt), Determination (resolve bravely), Humility (admit mistakes, let ourselves be helped), Generosity (give more than our 100%), Enthusiasm (wanting to do, spread), Respect (for please, thank you, excuse me, good morning), Teamwork (no one is as good as all of them together) and Commitment (always). The list ends with a motivating phrase for youth: “Wear this shirt… If you’re excited to think about it, imagine living it!!!”.

Brazil kept the title

The selected one directed by Diego Placente lost this Monday against Brazil by 2-1 in the final of the international friendly tournament in Monteigu, in France and in this way he could not defend the championship obtained in 2019. In this way, it is the first final that the youth team loses in this competition. The other two times he did the Olympic lap were in 2002 and 2019.

Barely 2 minutes into the match, Canarinha struck first: from a deep pass between the lines, an error by Froilán Díaz, who finished off against Endrick’s body and the ball rebounded to the back of the net. Not the best start for Argentina. But ten minutes later, he was going to react. Agustín Ruberto took a loose ball in the area after a poor clearance by Verdamarelo and he pulled out a spectacular Chilean to set equality.

But after 35 minutes, Brazil would go back to the front. A penalty charged by the referee for an alleged foul by González on Endrick for a push inside the area. Luis Guilherme converted the maximum penalty and with his third goal in the competition he made it 2-1 shortly after the end of the initial stage. Argentina tried to reach the tie, and prowled the Brazilian area, but again the best opportunities were from Brazil. Another mistake by Froilán Díaz, giving a rebound on an uncomplicated free kick by João Henrique and João Pedro shot straight to the post.

Despite the albiceleste search, the tie did not come and finally Brazil kept the title. The Argentine youth, anyway, they had a great tournament with wins against Belgium (2-1), Portugal (3-0) and France (2-0), but they could not crown it against a very good Verdeamarela team. A classic that shows that the two South American powers continue to bring out players for the future.

The Argentine players lost to Brazil and after the game there were incidents in the U-17 World Cup (@Argentina/)

The Argentine team formed with Froilán Díaz (Unión); Dylan Gorosito (Boca), Tobías Palacio (Argentines), Facundo González (River) and Juan Villalba (Vélez); Camilo Rey (Boca), Kevin Gutiérrez (Rosario Central), Valentín Lucero (River); Alan Ovelar (Argentinos Juniors), Gianluca Prestianni (Vélez) and Ruberto (River). The national team, who is also led by Pablo Aimar, will now continue his preparation for the South American that will qualify for the World Cup in Peru that will be played next year.

