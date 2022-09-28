Argentina continues its good run, Lionel Messi joins a closed circle

Argentina are unstoppable ahead of the World Cup. Tuesday evening, Jamaica had to bear the brunt of it when coach Lionel Scaloni had left half of his standard team to rest. Even Lionel Messi had to start on the bench.

Argentina made short work of Jamaica (3-0). After 13 minutes of play, the Albiceleste opened the scoring via Julian Alvarez. After an hour, Messi entered the pitch and the captain planted a brace, just like he did against Honduras.

His 89 and 90th achievements in 164 selections. He becomes the fifth player in history to reach 100 victories with his national team, joining in this closed club the Spaniards Sergio Ramos (131 victories in 180 matches) and Iker Casillas (121 in 167), the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo (112 in 189) and the Mexican Andres Guardado (101 in 177).

Argentina has increased its unbeaten record to 35 games (26 wins, 9 draws). A series started in 2019, which raises it to the level of Brazil (1993-1996), Spain (2007-2009) and Algeria (2018-2022), the record in this area being held by Italy (2018-2021), with 37 matches.

Enough to maintain the dreams of glory of Argentine fans two months before the World Cup in Qatar, where their team will face Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland in Group C.