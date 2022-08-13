Argentina cries foul over Lionel Messi’s absence from 2022 Ballon d’Or nominees

What’s next after this ad

Being one of the great absentees from the Ballon d’Or 2021/2022 in the same way as Neymar, Toni Kroos or Theo Hernandez, Lionel Messi had not experienced this feeling since 2005. Admittedly, his season was not exceptional with in particular 6 small goals in Ligue 1 and a relative importance in the performance of Paris Saint-Germain. However, his regularity and his recurrence in the nominees of the Ballon d’Or make his absence an event.

While the European press was quite surprised by this decision, it clearly does not pass in Argentina. Columnist in the Argentine press for TyC SportsGastón Recondo notably drew: “we don’t know whether to be annoyed, angry, laughing, mocking. We must respect each other’s opinions, but the question is whether we must meekly accept disrespect.

Karma was evoked

The Argentinian went on in sharp words, evoking an insult to football while pointing out that Cristiano Ronaldo is indeed present in the list of contenders for the Ballon d’Or: “They didn’t offend Messi, they insulted football. For the French, there are 30 players who were better than Messi. Thirty. 30. Not 3, not 5, not 10. TRENT E. Cristiano Ronaldo was entitled to “respect”.

Visibly close to drooling with rage, Gastón Recondo invoked karma when referring to an Argentine victory at the World Cup: “it would not be surprising if, on December 18 (the day of the 2022 World Cup final, editor’s note), they look at each other in the press room and wonder how the man who wears the number 10 on his back in blue and white is not among their 30 nominees. They don’t know what it’s like to provoke an Argentinian.” Knowing that the Ballon d’Or 2022 will be given on October 17 and will not take into account the 2022 World Cup, we notice that Gastón Recondo is more of an impulsive lover than anything else.

The rest of the Argentine press is more measured

The rest of the Argentine press is a little more measured. The daily Ole understands that Lionel Messi cannot win the trophy this season, but is surprised at his absence among the nominees: “We knew that Lionel Messi, having only won Ligue 1 with PSG, was not going to be a candidate to win the Ballon d’Or, which the Argentine has won seven times, a record. But it is surprising that the Pulga is not even among the 30 nominated.

On his side, The Nation reports a historic bombshell. “It’s the first time La Pulga hasn’t been on the list since 2005, the year he scored his first professional goal for Barcelona. He joins other high profile omissions like Neymar, his PSG partner and Lautaro Martínez who has just scored 21 goals with Inter in Serie A. notably recalled the Argentine media. This absence of the Ballon d’Or can quickly be forgotten for Lionel Messi. Interesting in the last matches and with the 2022 World Cup in sight, the Pulga can have great ambitions and make this absence a minor accident.