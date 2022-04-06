Argentina fans insult Santiago Giménez for preferring the Mexican National Team

Sports

Santiago Gimenez has a genuine chance to jump on the boat Mexican team that will set sail for Qatar World Cup at the end of this 2022, a tournament where he could face the Argentina national teamthe country where he was born and where a large part of his family originates from, for which the son of Chaco Giménez was consulted and the striker from Blue Cross He did not cut himself when stating that he feels more Mexican than Argentine.

The statements of little boy They did not cause as much impact in Mexico, but in Argentina they were taken up by the Olé newspaper, one of the most prominent sports media in the South American country, who published the note on their social networks, unleashing a wave of comments from Albiceleste fans in against the Mexican-Argentine.

Giménez, who has completed his entire national team process with an age limit for Mexico, was able to represent the albiceleste in lower categories a few years ago, but paperwork problems, in addition to his interest in wearing the TRI shirt, prevented him from taking the announcement.



Now, after affirming that he feels more Mexican than Argentine, since he has lived since he was a child in Mexican lands, his Argentine ‘countrymen’ did not take his statements with great pleasure, assuring that his choice for Mexico was to ‘play it safe’, Well, with the Albiceleste he would not have gotten very far as selected.

In addition, other Argentine fans professed some insults against Giménez, referring to the upbringing received in the Aztec country, in addition to assuring him that “I would cry in November”, this for the match that both teams will have in Qatar 2022.











