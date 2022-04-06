Argentina fans insult Santiago Giménez for preferring the Mexican National Team

Santiago Gimenez has a genuine chance to jump on the boat Mexican team that will set sail for Qatar World Cup at the end of this 2022, a tournament where he could face the Argentina national teamthe country where he was born and where a large part of his family originates from, for which the son of Chaco Giménez was consulted and the striker from Blue Cross He did not cut himself when stating that he feels more Mexican than Argentine.

The statements of little boy They did not cause as much impact in Mexico, but in Argentina they were taken up by the Olé newspaper, one of the most prominent sports media in the South American country, who published the note on their social networks, unleashing a wave of comments from Albiceleste fans in against the Mexican-Argentine.

Giménez, who has completed his entire national team process with an age limit for Mexico, was able to represent the albiceleste in lower categories a few years ago, but paperwork problems, in addition to his interest in wearing the TRI shirt, prevented him from taking the announcement.

���� ���� Santiago Giménez, son of Chaco Giménez, plays for Cruz Azul and also for the Mexican National Team. After marking the weekend, they asked him about the crossing with Argentina in Qatar 2022 and he stated: “I am more Mexican than Argentine.” pic.twitter.com/l1abmthHYZ – Diario Olé (@DiarioOle)

April 5, 2022





Now, after affirming that he feels more Mexican than Argentine, since he has lived since he was a child in Mexican lands, his Argentine ‘countrymen’ did not take his statements with great pleasure, assuring that his choice for Mexico was to ‘play it safe’, Well, with the Albiceleste he would not have gotten very far as selected.

In addition, other Argentine fans professed some insults against Giménez, referring to the upbringing received in the Aztec country, in addition to assuring him that “I would cry in November”, this for the match that both teams will have in Qatar 2022.

Very smart. In Argentina he is not going to play and in Mexico he can be a figure and live on it for the rest of his life because of the level of money that is generated in that country with soccer — Damian Rodriguez (@ChifleDamian)

April 5, 2022





Hahahahahahahaha, well, I better say it with the Argentine team, it’s not even useful.

Santiago Jiménez is the absolute proof why Mexican soccer is mediocre. – Quique���� (@armandoreyna28)

April 5, 2022



It’s funny because they had to put the photo clarifying who he was, not only “Santiago Giménez”, they had to add “son of Chaco Giménez” that people place him for playing in the mouth, hahahaha go play with Mexico champion nobody stops him! — Ruckless (@Ruckless77)

April 5, 2022



Not even if they make 5 Argentine teams they call this one, stop fucking – Alvaro Raúl (@AlvaroPesole_)

April 5, 2022



