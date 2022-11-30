Argentina have no room for error against Poland, suspense in Group D

Find here all of our live #MONDIAL2022

: Can Tunisia create a surprise today?

: Kylian Mbappé and Antoine Griezmann are on the bench, like captain Hugo Lloris. Here is the composition: Mandanda – Disasi, Varane (cap.), Konaté, Camavinga – Fofana, Tchouaméni, Veretout – Coman, Kolo Muani, Guendouzi.

: The composition of France, which faces Tunisia at 4 p.m., has fallen. And Didier Deschamps has rested almost all of his holders. He thus made nine changes for this match, the stakes of which are relative (it would take a disaster for the Blues not to finish first in the group).

: Between 2014 and 2020, 414 people died in “work-related accidents in Qatar, all sectors and nationalities combined“, announce the organizers of the 2022 World Cup, whose holding is surrounded by many aberrations. Figures which are very different from the toll of 6,500 dead put forward by the investigation of the British daily The Guardian.

: It is 2 p.m. and dust, here is a new point on the news:

• H-2 before the match of the Blues against Tunisia. France will try at 4 p.m. to confirm their first place in group D. Follow the meeting in our live.

: France-Tunisia, H-2. Before the match of the Blues, the colleagues of franceinfo sport introduce you to their opponent. The Carthage Eagles, currently last in the pool, are many who have gone through Ligue 1.

: Between 2014 and 2020, 414 people died in “work-related accidents in Qatar, all sectors and nationalities combined”, announce the organizers of the World, specifying the words of the secretary general of the Qatari organizing committee. The latter had mentioned yesterday an estimate ranging from “400 to 500” people, adding that “one death is already too many”.

: Came into play against Australia and Denmark, Marcus Thuram could start the game against Tunisia. The Borussia Mönchengladbach striker comes forward with the aim of proving that he can be a credible alternative to Olivier Giroud in a position he is still taming.

: “My background abroad or in France allows me to arrive serenely”, confides to Radio France Stéphanie Frappart, the first female referee who will officiate in a men’s World Cup match. The French referee has been appointed to officiate the meeting between Germany and Costa Rica tomorrow in Doha. “I have already experienced the Women’s World Cup, which is also a big competition, so we know what to expect in these big competitions”she explains.

: At 9 a.m., here are the news headlines:

• France will try at 4pm to confirm their first place in Group D against Tunisia. The Blues will also know in the evening their opponent for the eighth (Poland, Argentina, Saudi Arabia or Mexico).

: “I appeal to footballers so that they can have a gesture, because we cannot accept thisa, we cannot accept this level of slavery, we cannot accept such mismanagement in such an authoritarian regime…”



Guest of franceinfo, Clémentine Autain invites the players of the France team to react to the aberrations of this World Cup. “At some point, it’s good to take responsibility.”

: Already qualified for the round of 16, the French team faces Tunisia today, at 4 p.m., to validate the first place in its group. We give you three things to know about the last opponent of the Blues.

: “It’s not tomorrow’s game that will change anything. It’s important but not decisive for us.” In a press conference yesterday, Didier Deschamps played down expectations regarding the last group stage match of the Blues, against Tunisia. We explain to you why this meeting will not change anything in Didier Deschamps’ plans for the rest of the competition.

: Decisive step in this first part of the World Cup. The third day of the group stage continues, with four games on the program today and three tickets to score for the round of 16. If the France team should field a revamped team against Tunisia, everything remains open in group C, with in particular a Poland-Argentina clash. We detail the program.

: Let’s start right away with a point on the news:

• England and USA qualified for the round of 16 yesterday. France will try at 4 p.m. to confirm their first place in Group D against Tunisia and will know their opponent for the round of 16 in the evening (Poland, Argentina, Saudi Arabia or Mexico).