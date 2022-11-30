Argentina have no room for error against Poland, suspense in Group D
#SNCF Only 4 TGVs and Intercités out of 10 are scheduled from Friday to Sunday, due to a strike by train conductors.
The flu epidemic has been declared in Brittany and Normandy, announced the French public health agency in a report of the past week.
#SEXUAL_VIOLENCE Complaints of sexual violence outside the family are up 24% in 2021 compared to the previous year, according to the Ministry of the Interior.
• Household consumption in France fell by 2.8% over one month, its largest decline since April 2021, announces INSEE. In addition, consumer prices rose by 6.2% in France between November 2021 and November 2022.
• France will try at 4pm to confirm their first place in Group D against Tunisia. The Blues will also know in the evening their opponent for the eighth (Poland, Argentina, Saudi Arabia or Mexico).
• “The epidemic is starting again”, warned the Prime Minister, Elisabeth Borne, during questions to the government in the National Assembly. She calls for wearing the mask in public transport.
• England and USA qualified for the round of 16 yesterday. France will try at 4 p.m. to confirm their first place in Group D against Tunisia and will know their opponent for the round of 16 in the evening (Poland, Argentina, Saudi Arabia or Mexico).