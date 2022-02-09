Argentina: IMF agreement, thousands protest in Buenos Aires – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – BUENOS AIRES, 09 FEB – Left parties and groups, trade union, social, student and human rights movements demonstrated yesterday afternoon in Buenos Aires to criticize the agreement reached by the Argentine government with the International Monetary Fund ( IMF) on the $ 44,000 million debt contracted in 2018 by then-president Mauricio Macri.



Some thousands of demonstrators, reported the TV ‘all news’ TN, entered the procession in the historic square of the capital overlooked by the presidential Casa Rosada, shouting slogans against any agreement with the IMF and condemning the decision to honor “a illegal debt “.



In a document read by the organizations, it is argued that “the government formed by the center-left coalition ‘Frente de Todos’ of President Alberto Fernández has agreed with the IMF a new pact that means more dependence, more destruction of natural resources and more poverty. for our country “.



The main leaders of the Frente de Izquierda, deputies Myriam Bregman and Nicolás del Caño, also spoke in support of this statement.



“They want us to believe – argued Bregman in particular – that this agreement is the only thing that can be done. But we answer clearly that they will not convince us that the only option left to us is to bow our heads”.



After weeks of negotiations in Washington and Buenos Aires, the Argentine government, under the leadership of the Minister of Finance, Martín Guzmán, reached an agreement that provides for a progressive reduction of the budget deficit, up to zero in 2025, a progressive reduction of the Central Bank financial support for government spending and a reimbursement of due over a decade to 2034, after a three-year grace period. (HANDLE).

