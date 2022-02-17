Argentina investigates military exercise against Venezuela in 2019 | News

The Argentine Defense Minister, Jorge Taiana, reported this Wednesday that he is exhaustively investigating all actions related to the planned military exercise that was organized against Venezuela during the administration of former Argentine President Mauricio Macri.

In an interview granted to the Argentine agency Télam, the senior official remarked that “it is not surprising that the Government of Macri, who was an active member of the Lima Group, has had an interventionist attitude in Venezuela.”

“As a result of this information, I have requested an exhaustive and detailed report of all the actions related to said exercise called ‘Puma’, verifying if the current regulations were complied with, the Law on Intelligence, Defense, Internal Security, as well as the nature and objectives of said exercise”, detailed the head of the Defense portfolio.

Who also pointed out that said report will make it possible to clearly establish all the responsibilities, both political and military, that emerge from the facts and the corresponding investigations.

When referring to the position of the current Argentine Executive, he avoided that “the Government of the Front of All has always defended respect for non-interference in the internal affairs of States, the peaceful solution of disputes, regional integration and the preservation of South America as a zone of peace.

By the way, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro meant that “the continental right has gone to the extreme of breaking all the rules of the game of coexistence and diplomacy between our nations; disregarding international law. Hopefully someone in Argentina dares to raise their voice to investigate this complaint. It is something very serious”.

“Venezuela is a peaceful people, but it is also a warlike people, in which, thanks to the Bolivarian National Armed Forces, courage, bravery and civic-military union, none of these invasion attempts or armed aggressions could materialize in a safe way. effective”.

Meanwhile, the president of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez, urged the Argentine Congress to investigate the events revealed regarding the invasion contemplated by the Argentine Army in Venezuela, between April and July 2019. “It is very sad that the military aggression was not investigated against a country,” he said.

At the same time, he suggested the possibility of creating a commission of deputies to travel to the Argentine country to follow up on this process, where Argentina’s support for the military strategy of the United States (USA) is investigated. to overthrow President Nicolás Maduro.