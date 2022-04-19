Argentina is considering Bitcoin to fight inflation

Argentinaa country that has long dealt with serious problems of high inflation, is considering using Bitcoin specifically to curb a rate of inflation that seems unstoppable.

Argentina looks to Bitcoin to fight inflation

The paper of Bitcoin as an anticipator of inflation has been debated for a long time. In many countries where inflation seems to be out of control, the adoption rate of Bitcoin is steadily increasing.

In July, the Argentine deputy Jose Luis Ramon introduced a bill to introduce payment of wages in Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.

In August, it was the country’s own president, Alberto Fernandezwho said serious thought was being given to expanding the use of cryptocurrencies and announced the possibility that the Central Bank would soon create a digital state currency.

But all this seemed to have failed in March, after the agreement signed with the IMF that forced the government to discourage the use of cryptocurrencies in exchange for a debt restructuring plan of almost $45 billion.

This deal sparked protests from industry players who accused the government of giving in to simple blackmail.

The executive director of ONG Bitcoin Argentina, Javier Madariaga, in a blog post on March 10 explaining the action, wrote:

“We are convinced that the way forward is not disincentives or prohibition, but to work in a coordinated manner with the public and private sectors to harness the potential of decentralized finance, so that more and more people can transact safely and securely. forces can improve their skills to combat cybercriminals. We are concerned that the authorities are agreeing to discourage a technology that the same population has already adopted massively, instead of unleashing its potential to address historical problems.”

Furthermore, high inflation had increased the adoption rate of cryptocurrencies in Argentinawhich ranks tenth in the world in the special adoption ranking of the world cryptocurrency index.

Argentina tries to fight inflation with Bitcoin

Now a small municipality in the province of Santa Fe, Serodinohas decided to make a decision that goes against the will of the government itself.

The mayor of the municipality, John Pio Drovetthas decided to focus on cryptocurrency mining to combat economic problems linked to the crisis and high inflation.

According to the local press, in early April the municipality financed a project to create a large mining farm in the municipality.

The April 10ththe municipality had already acquired six graphics cardsthanks to the contribution of some of its 6,000 inhabitantsto start the project.

Given the concerns raised by the community about the high volatility associated with cryptocurrency pricesthe mayor said that although there are no plans to buy crypto directly, mining remains a safe investment option:

“We are not buying cryptocurrencies and looking to make a profit on a speculative move where [ganamos] [o perdemos]. What we will be doing is generating cryptocurrencies, so we will always win.”

Drovetta also stated that the city intends to Paying taxes of their profits from the mining activity carried out in the municipality, explaining that: