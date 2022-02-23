Argentina is the Latin American country that owns the most cryptocurrencies worldwide

The GWI consultant has revealed its latest report: the “Digital 2022 Global Overview Report”. It is an investigation that is carried out every year where it shows the main consumption trends.

In this case, the 2022 GWI report revealed that there is increasing adoption of cryptocurrencies Worldwide. “The number of people who have cryptocurrencies it has increased by more than a third (+37.8 percent) since last year,” the report explains.

In the Digital 2022 Global Overview Report, where a ranking of the countries worldwide with the highest adoption of cryptocurrencies in relation to the percentage of Internet users, revealed that Argentina ranks very high in the utilization of these digital assets.

Chart “Ownership of cryptocurrencies” according to countries.

Photo: Digital 2022 Global Overview Report

If we look at the graph we see that Argentina ranks sixth in the world in the use of cryptocurrencies. This can be explained, in part, by the inflationary context that the country is experiencing.

“The cryptocurrencies They are particularly popular in developing economies, especially in countries where conventional currencies are more prone to large fluctuations in exchange rates.

Within the eight regions featured in the Digital 2022 ranking, Argentina appears as one of the regions of Latin America that most use cryptocurrencies. The first place in this ranking is occupied by Thailand with 20.1%, followed by Nigeria, the Philippines and South Africa with 19.4% and Turkey with 18.5%.

After these countries we find Argentina leading the Latin American region with 16.4% and then comes Brazil in 8th place worldwide with 15.6% and as the second country that uses the most cryptocurrencies in Latin America.

In addition, they highlight that “more than one in ten Internet users” of productive age has some type of cryptocurrency under their conception, and in turn, in Thailand, this figure increases to more than 2 out of 10 users.

“Ownership of cryptocurrencies” graph according to age and gender.

Photo: Digital 2022 Global Overview Report

On the other hand, they reveal that the property of cryptocurrencies it is still heavily skewed towards men and older audiences are also ‘underrepresented’. “Less than 1 in 20 Internet users aged 55 to 64 have any cryptocurrency today, and this finding may have important implications for policymakers exploring the potential of digital currencies.”