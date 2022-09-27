Argentina: Lionel Messi sick and uncertain against Jamaica

According to information from Tyc Sports, Lionel Messi is cold and uncertain for Argentina’s friendly match against Jamaica, counting for the Albiceleste’s last test before the 2022 World Cup.

Particularly on fire in recent weeks, Lionel Messi could experience a small setback. Indeed, currently with the Argentine selection for the international break in September, the PSG striker is cold and uncertain for the last friendly match of the Albiceleste against Jamaica on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday, according to Tyc Sports. A meeting which will also serve as the last test of preparation before the start of the World Cup (November 20), for Lionel Scaloni’s proteges.

It would be Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez (22) who would replace Messi in the event of a package. As a reminder, Argentina had already played a first friendly match against Honduras during the current truce. The Argentinians had won with the score of 3-0, thanks in particular to an XXL performance of their genius. Indeed, Lionel Messi had scored twice in the match and had shown himself in all the good moves, very good omens for the 2022 World Cup, where Argentina will play in group C, along with Saudi Arabia, from Poland and Mexico.

At the start of the season, Lionel Messi is especially in good shape with PSG. He has already scored 4 goals and delivered 7 assists in Ligue 1. In a press conference, the Pulga explained his recent good performances: “I feel good, I had a bad time before where I never managed to find myself. This year, it’s different, I arrived more at ease at the club, in the locker room and in the game. I feel very good and I enjoyed myself again“. Argentina just has to cross its fingers that it keeps this level until Qatar.

