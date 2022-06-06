Argentina: Lionel Messi’s incredible quintuplet

Lionel Messi was the author of an incredible quintuplet, Sunday evening, to offer victory to Argentina against Estonia in Pamplona (Spain) in a friendly match (5-0).

In one match with Argentina, he scored almost as many goals as during the entire season with PSG in Ligue 1. Author of six achievements in the French championship, Lionel Messi found the net five times on Sunday evening, in Pamplona (Spain) to offer victory to the Albiceleste in a friendly match against Estonia (5-0). Four days after being named “man of the match” during the “Finalissima” won against Italy (3-0), “La Pulga” again showed off his talent, martyring the Estonian goalkeeper and his teammates.

The sevenfold Ballon d’Or began its festival on the 8e minute with a penalty. He doubled the bet just before the break on a serve from Papu Gomez, before scoring a hat-trick after returning from the locker room. But he didn’t stop there with two new goals, becoming the first Argentinian player to score a quintuple in the selection since 1940 and allowing Argentina to chain a 33e unbeaten game.

With these five new goals in the Argentinian jersey, Lionel Messi has become the 3rd best scorer in the history of the selections with 86 goals (in 162 selections), overtaking the Hungarian Ferenc Puskás (84 goals) and the Malaysian Mokhtar Dahari (85 goals). ). The PSG player is now only preceded by the Iranian Ali Daei and his Portuguese rival Cristiano Ronaldo, author at the same time of a double against Switzerland in the League of Nations.