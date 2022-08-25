Argentina matches most searched for by ticket hunters

It is the head of the World Cup who affirms it. Tickets for Argentina’s group matches against Mexico and Saudi Arabia on November 26 and 22 respectively were “the most requested”. Nasser Al-Khater gave an interview to the Qatari national news agency QNA on Twitter on Wednesday evening, less than three months before the start of the competition, scheduled between November 20 and December 18. These two meetings involving Lionel Messi and his teammates will be hosted by the Lusail stadium, the largest in the tournament with 80,000 seats.

Regarding the preparation for the event, Al-Khater said that the organizers were “finalizing all the arrangements”, before promising visitors the atmosphere of a “big carnival”. A total of 2.45 million tickets have been sold for the first FIFA World Cup held in the Middle East and the Arab world, Fifa announced last week.

France in the Top 10

Host country, United States, England, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, United Arab Emirates, France, Argentina, Brazil and Germany lead in ticket sales by country of residence , according to the governing body of world football. The number of tickets available is 3.2 million, of which a third is reserved for sponsors and partners, recalled Nasser Al-Khater. A total of 1.2 million visitors are expected in this country of 2.65 million inhabitants.

Fifa is due to announce the dates for a “last-minute ticket” sales phase at the end of September on a first-come, first-served basis.