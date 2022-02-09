Argentina, protests in the streets Thousands against the Fmi-Corriere.it agreement

from Online editing

In Buenos Aires criticism of the left government for the agreement on “illegal debt”

The riots

Some thousands of demonstrators, reported the TV “all news” TN, marched in the historic square of the capital overlooked by the presidential Casa Rosada, shouting slogans against any agreement with the IMF and condemning the decision to honor “a illegal debt “. In a document read by the organizations, it is argued that «the government formed by the center-left coalition Frente de Todos of president Alberto Fernandez has agreed with the IMF a new pact that means more dependence, more destruction of natural resources and more poverty for our country “. The main leaders of the Frente de Izquierda also spoke in support of this statement, deputies Myriam Bregman and Nicolas del Cano. «They want us to believe – said Bregman in particular – that this agreement is the only thing that can be done. But we answer clearly that they will not convince us that the only option we have left is to bow our heads ».