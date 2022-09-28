Argentina sweep Jamaica, Messi in the 100 club

The Red Bull Arena, in a festive atmosphere provided by a strong colony of Argentinian supporters, only had eyes for “la Pulga” (the chip). So when the star, spared at kick-off due to flu symptoms, having called the coach Lionel Scaloni caution, entered the field in the 55th minute, the fever suddenly rose.

No less than three fanatics then ran towards Messi to approach him, touch him, even take a selfie, all tackled by the stewards, under the half-amused, half-incredulous gaze of the Argentinian object of desire.

It must be said that in a short time, Messi left his mark on this somewhat bland friendly match until then, put on the right Argentinian track by the opener in the 13th minute of Julio Alvarezestablished in place of the star.

Messi first scored the second goal on his third attempt, after two inside the box having found the keeper, with a strike beyond the rectangle that finished flush with the post (86th).

three minutes laterhe provoked a free kick at the entrance to the surface and took the law into his own hands, placing the ball under the jumping wall which cleared the ventilator.

– 90th goal –

His 89 and 90th achievements in 164 selections. And since we are in the figures, this match is notable in that it allows him to become the fifth player in history to reach 100 victories with his national team, joining in this closed club the Spaniards Sergio Ramos (131 victories in 180 matches) and Iker Casillas (121 in 167), the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo (112 in 189) and the Mexican Andres Guardado (101 in 177).

Four days after his already remarkable performance against Honduras, his doubled having largely contributed to the victory (3-0) of the Argentinians, Messi confirms that he is going through a good period, interviewed in the jersey of PSG since the start of the season, whether in the French championship or in the Champions League.

In the wake of his N.10, Albiceleste brings his invincibility to 35 games (26 wins, 9 draws). A series started in 2019, which raises it to the level of Brazil (1993-1996), Spain (2007-2009) and Algeria (2018-2022), the record in this area being held by Italy (2018-2021), with 37 matches.

What to maintain the dreams of glory of the Argentine supporters two months before Global in Qatar, where their team will face Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland in Group C.