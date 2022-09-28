Argentina sweep Jamaica, Messi in the 100 club

What’s better than a “hundred” day? Lionel Messi only played the last 35 minutes during Argentina’s success against Jamaica (3-0), the time to score a double embellishing his 100th victory in selection, Tuesday in Harrison (New Jersey).

The Red Bull Arena, in a festive atmosphere provided by a strong colony of Argentinian supporters, only had eyes for “la Pulga” (the chip). So when the star, spared at kick-off due to flu symptoms which called coach Lionel Scaloni to caution, entered the field in the 55th minute, the fever suddenly rose.

No less than three fanatics then ran towards Messi to approach him, touch him, even take a selfie, all tackled by the stewards, under the half-amused, half-incredulous gaze of the Argentinian object of desire.

It must be said that in a short time, Messi left his mark on this somewhat bland friendly match until then, put on the right Argentinian track by the opener in the 13th minute from Julio Alvarez, established instead. of the star.

Messi first scored the second goal on his third attempt, after two in the area having found the goalkeeper, with a shot beyond the rectangle which ended flush with the post (86th).

Three minutes later, he provoked a free kick at the entrance to the surface and did himself justice, placing the ball under the jumping wall which cleared the ventilator.

– 90th goal –

His 89 and 90th achievements in 164 selections. And since we are in the figures, this match is notable in that it allows him to become the fifth player in history to reach 100 victories with his national team, joining in this closed club the Spaniards Sergio Ramos (131 victories in 180 matches) and Iker Casillas (121 in 167), the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo (112 in 189) and the Mexican Andres Guardado (101 in 177).

Four days after his already remarkable performance against Honduras, his double having largely contributed to the victory (3-0) of the Argentines, Messi confirms that he is going through a good period, interviewed in the jersey of PSG since the start of the season, that either in the French championship or in the Champions League.

In the wake of its N.10, the Albiceleste brings its invincibility to 35 games (26 wins, 9 draws). A series started in 2019, which raises it to the level of Brazil (1993-1996), Spain (2007-2009) and Algeria (2018-2022), the record in this area being held by Italy (2018-2021), with 37 matches.

Enough to maintain the dreams of glory of Argentine fans two months before the World Cup in Qatar, where their team will face Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland in Group C.