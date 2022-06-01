Argentina: the canvas ignites for the performance of Lionel Messi!

Zapping World Eleven EXCLUDED: Arkadiusz Milik’s “Little Brother” interview!

A Lionel Messi of the big nights! After an end to the season at PSG which foreshadowed good things for next season, the seven-time Ballon d’Or confirmed his good form this evening by performing an XXL match against Italy, a meeting in which he elsewhere was voted man of the match. What ignite the web.

40th career title for Messi.

He is getting closer to Dani Alves the record holder who is 5 years older. 🔥🐐 pic.twitter.com/UT5mD4vkg6 — Loguito FCB 💎 (@Loguito6) June 1, 2022

Like Maradona before him, Messi lifts the Finalissima trophy,

Legends 🐐🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/tnHMXRmNC3 — Loguito FCB 💎 (@Loguito6) June 1, 2022

Messi enjoyed himself and won the 40th trophy of his career against the Euro winner. Inimitable 🐐 pic.twitter.com/lh268Us2DZ — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐀𝐒 🪄🇦🇷 (@reyllinho) June 1, 2022

I hope to see this same Messi again with PSG next season… pic.twitter.com/HZFiKAkPzO — Mookie (@MookieBarbu) June 1, 2022

El arte de jugar y hacer jugar. Just Lionel Messi. THE GOAT. pic.twitter.com/mQYsPVk2Js — Invictos (@InvictosSomos) June 1, 2022

40 titles for this man, totally deserved, the height of an exceptional performance again this evening against the reigning European champion. The best player in the history of this sport! LIONEL MESSI✨ pic.twitter.com/HLVWphL3tW — MathisDr (@MathisDr_) June 1, 2022

Messi’s match, his rides, his smile, his happiness, his fantasy, his freedom of tone, of play… This individual and collective joy. And the immense Di Maria, always… — Yoann Riou (@riouyoann) June 1, 2022

Best player of this final is:

Leoooooo Messi! 🇦🇷🥇 pic.twitter.com/MdWQBKm7hJ — Lamine ❼ (@Masian_10) June 1, 2022

It minimized Messi’s performance in Argentina compared to GREAT European football

Today, Argentina led by this man gave a football lesson to the European champions pic.twitter.com/rGrg0Xm8Vf — Pelotinho🇪🇸 (@oeufpasneuf) June 1, 2022

Lionel Messi v Italy #Finalissima Most :

– Dribbling (4)

– Opportunities created (4)

– Fouls suffered (5)

– Duels won (10) pic.twitter.com/bRZE72B16O — Baron (@Baron__JDP) June 1, 2022

French sports journalists in front of Messi’s match pic.twitter.com/aZxMR3hAPA — Lionel (@Raflo1511) June 1, 2022

Messi must put an Argentinian jersey on him at the Parc. He’s not the same player I’ve seen this season… #ITAARG — Nabil Djellit (@Nabil_djellit) June 1, 2022

Argentina’s 32 Unbeaten Matches🇦🇷 A football lesson tonight vs Italy with a 0-3 win⚽️

With a Messi MASTERCLASS 🏆 World Cup -20 years 2005

🥇Olympic Games 2008

🏆COPA America 2021

🏆Finalissima 2022#Finalissima #Finalissima2022 #ItaliaArgentina pic.twitter.com/fAPimkIDay — Lucifer ✪ (@LeLvcifer) June 1, 2022

One more 🏆 #Messi 🐐🇦🇷 2 assists and an international trophy — News – Barça (@ActualiteBarca) June 1, 2022