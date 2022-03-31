Argentina: The growth of ten points of Argentine GDP in 2021 is not enough to reverse the poverty left by the pandemic | Economy

Homeless people in Buenos Aires. Juan Ignacio RONCORONI (EFE)

The growth of the Argentine economy in 2021 (10.3%) has been insufficient to lift out of poverty those who sank due to the covid-19 pandemic. The South American country closed last year with 37.3% of its population below the poverty line, an improvement of 4.7 percentage points compared to the worst moment of the health crisis but still above the 35.5% registered before the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus aggravated the economic crisis that had been dragging on since 2018. High inflation, which exceeded 50% again in 2021, prevented the economic improvement from being felt in the most vulnerable households.

According to data released this Wednesday by the National Institute of Census and Statistics (Indec), 8.2% of the population of Argentina is even worse off: they are indigent, that is, they do not have enough income to feed themselves and must resort to free dining rooms. or other types of aid. By age, the fragility of the youngest is also seen: one in two children under 14 years of age is poor. Those who are between 15 and 29 years old (44%) are also above the average. On the contrary, in the population over 65 years of age it is reduced to 13%.

The reactivation of the labor market in 2021 —with a fall in unemployment to 7%, the lowest since 2016— contributed to incomes increasing above expenses and gave a little oxygen to many households. However, according to INDEC, in poor households there is a gap of almost 37% between the money that comes into the house and the money they need to pay for food and basic goods, such as clothing and medicines, among others. The total income for these families was 46,712 pesos per month (400 dollars, at the official exchange rate) at the end of last year, while the cost of the basic basket amounted to 74,059 pesos (637 dollars).

Inflation reduced the progress made last year and threatens to cause a new setback in 2022. Last February, prices increased by 4.7% compared to January and food prices rose by 7.5%, which set off all the alarms . Given the forecast that the indicators were going to worsen even more in March, the Government of Alberto Fernández announced a war against inflation that for now has translated into measures with little impact on pockets.

The social movements demand more funds and jobs and this Wednesday they marched again in front of the headquarters of the Ministry of Social Development, considering that the Government is turning its back on them. The pact with the International Monetary Fund to refinance a debt of 45,000 million that Argentina was not in a position to repay in the agreed times makes them fear that the Government will make an adjustment and they will be harmed.

