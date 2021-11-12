Argentina: training for the challenge against Italy

Two changes compared to the formation seven days ago: Cordero and Gonzalez in for Delguy and Petti

Mario Ledesma has formalized Argentina’s line-up for the match in Treviso against Italy on Saturday afternoon.

Eight of the 23 players selected were part of the South American team that four years ago won 31-15 at the Franchi Firenze in Daniel Hourcade’s latest victory as a Pumas selector.

In 2017, in fact, Marcos Kremer scored his first and only international goal starting with the number 7 shirt in the Tuscan capital. On Saturday he will wear the 4 and will be company in the second row with Tomas Lavanini, another owner four years ago.

Emiliano Boffelli, Pablo Matera, Julian Montoya, Matias Moroni, Nicolas Sanchez and Gonzalo Bertranou are the other veterans of that meeting, with the first four chosen by Ledesma to dress the albiceleste camiseta.

Basically confirmed the XV holder compared to last week’s match against France. The only changes are the entry into the formation of the expert Santiago Cordero in place of Bautista Delguy and of the third line Juan Martin Gonzalez, who is experiencing an excellent moment of form.

Santiago Carreras confirmed once again as the owner opening. The ’98 class of Gloucester is at the fourth consecutive start from number 10, he who has always played wing or extreme in his career.

On the bench possible debut for the prop Ignacio Calles, 26 years old stationed in Pau, in the French Top 14.

Argentina: 15 Emiliano Boffelli, 14 Santiago Cordero, 13 Matias Moroni, 12 Jeronimo De La Fuente, 11 Mateo Carreras, 10 Santiago Carreras, 9 Tomas Cubelli, 8 Facundo Isa, 7 Juan Martin Gonzalez, 6 Pablo Matera, 5 Tomas Lavanini, 4 Marcos Kremer , 3 Francisco Gomez Kodela, 2 Julian Montoya (c), 1 Thomas Gallo.

Available: 16 Facundo Bosch, 17 Ignacio Calles, 18 Santiago Medrano, 19 Lucas Paulos, 20 Santiago Grondona, 21 Gonzalo Bertranou, 22 Nicolas Sanchez, 23 Lucio Cinti

