Argentina voted in favor of removing Mauricio Claver-Carone from the presidency of the IDB

WASHINGTON.- Argentina voted in favor of dismissing the president of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Mauricio Claver-Carone, official sources told LA NACION, in a virtual vote in the Board of Governors, that will confirm in the coming days the displacement of the head of the bankwho lost the political support of the White House and the region due to an ethics scandal that caused his fall.

The United States, Brazil and Argentina, the three main partners of the bank, had already spoken in favor of his dismissal last Thursday, when the 14 directors of the IDB Executive Board, representing the 48 members, voted unanimously in favor of terminating the Claver-Carone contract. The directors then took their recommendation to the Board of Governors, which began a virtual vote. In Washington, it is assumed that Claver-Carone will be ejected from his chair.

The person in charge of voting for Argentina was the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, the country’s representative before the Assembly of Governors of the multilateral organization.

The president of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Mauricio Claver-Carone

The decision to move forward with the dismissal of Claver-Carone from the presidency of the IDB it finished gestating during this week, but it was woven for several months.

In March, an anonymous complaint that reached the IDB Executive Board by email accused Claver-Carone of violating the bank’s ethical rules. The board hired the Davis Polk firm to conduct an independent investigation. This week, the firm presented its final report, with evidence that Claver-Carone had a romantic relationship with her chief of staff, and ordered her salary to be increased by more than 40% in her first year at the bank, during the pandemic. The official’s salary reached US$420,000 per year tax-free, the newspaper revealed. The country.

Unveiled that report, the government of Joe Biden – where there was never any sympathy for Claver-Carone – endorsed his departure due to the official’s “improper conduct”, indicated the Treasury Department, but also because of the enormous concern generated in the Democratic administration by the behavior of Claver-Carone himselfwhom he accused of creating a climate of intimidation and fear in the organism, and of trying to hinder and contaminate the investigation that caused his fall. He also weighed in on the unified front that the region showed in favor of a change in leadership at the bank.

In 2020, with Donald Trump in the White House, the United States had paved the way for Claver-Carone to become president of the IDB. He was the first North American who came to preside over the bank, after winning a controversial election. Brazil and Colombia, several Central American and Caribbean countries supported his nomination, which was rejected by Argentina, Chile and Peru, a division scene that vanished in his dismissal.

The new regional consensus in favor of choosing a new helmsman for the IDB was crucial in tilting the White House in favor of removing Claver-Carone.

The head of the IDB always denied all the accusations. Despite the fact that his dismissal received the support of the entire region and the United States, and that no member country objected to the conclusions of the report or the process, Claver-Carone said that the allegation against him was based on “fabricated information”, that there was “false accusations” and due process and bank rules were not respected.

But a Treasury Department spokesman said this week that the investigation was “thorough, independent and credible.” In addition, the final report from the Davis Polk firm accused him of withholding information and not fully cooperating with the investigation, an attitude that alarmed the Biden administration.

“President Claver-Carone’s refusal to cooperate fully with the investigation and his creation of a climate of fear of retaliation among staff and borrowing countries has lost the trust of Bank staff and shareholders and requires a change in leadership. The United States will support a speedy resolution by the Board of Governors,” the spokesperson said.

Argentina’s vote in favor of Claver-Carone leaving the IDB crowned a history of short circuits between the former Trump official and the government of Alberto Fernández.

The friction had started from the beginning, when Claver-Carone, as Trump’s main adviser for Latin America, traveled to Buenos Aires in December 2019 for Fernández’s inauguration, but left before the ceremony, annoyed by the presence of a official of Nicolás Maduro. Later, the Argentine government and Claver-Carone clashed over the IDB chair, which the Casa Rosada sought for Gustavo Beliz. In the end, Claver-Carone kept it.

During his presidency, the IDB’s relationship with the government was complicated. Claver-Carone came to secure loans for the country that were agreed as part of the program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The arrival of Sergio Massa at the Palacio de Hacienda and the departure of Beliz paved the way to turn the page. During his last visit to Washington, Massa and Claver-Carone were seen together, exchanging compliments and answering questions from the press. Claver-Carone said that Argentina now spoke with “one voice”, and accelerated and expanded credits for the country.

A few weeks later, the independent investigation that marked his fall came to light, the United States and the region came together to displace him, and Massa himself, who had thanked him for his generosity in front of journalists, voted in favor of removing him from the IDB. .